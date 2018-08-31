Mecklenburg County Super 7 for Aug. 31

1. Charlotte Christian (1-0)

Previous Ranking: No. 1

This week: Covenant Day (0-1)

The Knights were off last week after their Week 1 battle with Charlotte Catholic. It’s one of two byes (Sept. 14) mainly because teams aren’t real willing to play these guys out of conference. This week, they will host Covenant Day and former Knight assistant Chris James. It’s the Lions first-ever conference game, but I doubt the Knights will take much pity on them, at least in the first half of what should be a blowout.

2. Myers Park (2-0)

Previous Ranking: No. 2

This week: Providence (1-1)

The Mustangs put together a first-half stretch against Ardrey Kell this past week that was a dazzling display of how good they can be on both sides of the ball. I loved what I saw out of quarterback Drake Maye. They have three exceptional receivers in Moose Muhammad, Elijah Bowick and Andre Francois. And they’re adding an all-conference running back this week in Country Day transfer Tim Newman Jr. The defense is big, fast and athletic. It’s tough to spot a weakness on this team.

3. Charlotte Catholic (1-1)

Previous Ranking: No. 4

This week: Country Day (1-1)

The Cougars did just what they were supposed to do by shutting out up-and-coming South Meck 37-0. Michael Neel ran crazy, and the defense that allowed under 10 points per game last season is giving up three per contest so far this year. The Cook Cup (their annual game with Country Day) used to be a rivalry, but the Cougars have won five in a row, seven of eight in the series and have allowed the Bucs to score six combined points over the past three meetings. This should be another blowout.

4. Butler (1-1)

Previous Ranking: No. 4

This week: Bye

We knew that it was very unlikely the Bulldogs would open their brutal early season schedule without a loss when Scotland, Mallard Creek, Richmond and Providence awaited, but let’s give the Bulldogs credit. They were down big to Mallard Creek in the first half and more than made a ballgame out of it. The Bulldogs have a week to regroup before Richmond comes calling.

5. Providence (1-1)

Previous Ranking: No. 5

This week: Myers Park

The Panthers got blown out in Cornelius, falling 48-10 to Hough, a team that many feel will challenge for the state championship. There were a couple of Panther touchdowns called back and a muffed punt that could have gone either way, but they’ll have to regroup in a hurry with the red-hot Mustangs coming to play next.

6. Charlotte Latin (1-1)

Previous Ranking: No. 7

This week: Carolina Pride

Congrats to Justin Hardin, who picked up his first win as Charlotte Latin coach this week, and the Hawks should continue to roll this week with the home-schooled Pride coming to town. The Hawks may be much better than I thought they were, but they may not get tested again until Harrells Christian on Sept. 21.

7. Providence Day (0-2)

Previous Ranking: No. 6

This week: Bye

The bye week could not have come at a better time for the Chargers, who couldn’t do anything right in their 33-7 blowout loss to Ridge View. There is not a more disappointing team in Charlotte right now than the Chargers, who were expected to build upon last year. That’s not happening right now, and they did not look good at all on the field or with their body language this week.