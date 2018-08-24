Cougars fall to Knights

CHARLOTTE – Going into the Charlotte Christian-Charlotte Catholic game on Aug. 17, there was no denying it was going to be a war, and this early season rivalry game was indeed every bit of that.

The Cougars came into the Knights stadium as the favorites. They had gone 44-2 over the past three years with a pair of unbeaten state championship seasons thrown in.

They had won it all last year defeating Christian, the defending NCISAA 3A champs in their own right, 19-14 last year and 5-0 two seasons before.

So, after the Knights came out of the edge-of-your seat defensive slugfest with a hard-fought 6-0 win, Charlotte Christian coach Jason Estep was more than excited. His team’s defense had just shut out the Cougars’ vaunted Wing-T offense, which had averaged 39.6 points and 361 yards per games last season.

“I can’t say enough about our defense, our defensive staff and just the will of those kids to be out there competing play after play after play and getting a third-down stop and then a fourth-down stop,” Estep said. “We are out-manned up front, they are bigger than we are, but we fought and had so much grit. That’s who we are, and I love that about our program.”

The Knights started well, scoring on their first drive of the game after quarterback Garrett Shrader connected with JB Awolowo on a 63-yard reception down the right hash marks.

On the next play, Shrader, a Mississippi State commit who had been throwing for a “couple weeks” according to Estep after off-season shoulder surgery this winter, tried for a score but his throw was right in the path of Catholic defensive back Jacob Schachte, who let a probable pick-6 drop to the ground.

Shrader made the Cougars pay the following play for a two-yard touchdown run. After the extra point failed, the Knights led just 2 minutes, 25 seconds into the opening quarter 6-0, and that’s where the scoring would stay.

Charlotte Christian gained 121 yards of offense in the first half on 28 plays, the Cougars managed just 134 on 30 plays. Catholic’s total also included two interceptions, something Estep said was a big key.

“We knew we couldn’t turn the ball over, and we didn’t,” he said. “Offensively, it was we wanted to score more points than our opponents, which we did. We scored six and they scored nothing.

“They’re 44-2 over the last three years because us and Dudley beat them. Now they’re 44-3, and that’s what I told our kids. In the back of their minds, there is some doubt in there, and we need to make that doubt come out.”

In the second half, Catholic dominated the time of possession and play count, running 32 plays to Christian’s 17.

Lamagea McDowelll ran hard and gained 109 yards on 22 carries. Michael Neel ran 21 times for 107 yards, but they couldn’t get it into the end zone, and Christian’s defense would not budge when it most mattered.

On one play late in the fourth quarter, senior middle linebacker JT Killen sacked Cougar quarterback Chris Walton, forcing a turnover on fourth down deep in Knights territory.

“We made the plays that we had to,” he said following the win. “We’re going to get better. Tonight wasn’t the state championship or anything and we have bigger goals, but this is a pretty good win.”

Obi Egbuna shot up the middle on a critical play late in the game to put a third-and-short into a fourth-and-long that Catholic had to go for and couldn’t convert.

From there Shrader took a knee in victory formation to wind down the final minute.

“Nobody was blocking me, and I saw an opening,” he said. “I knew that I was faster than anyone out there so I just went and made a play. It’s not just one guy or one play. We’re all confident in each other and we all help each other. This game the defense needed to help the offense, but they’re going to be good.

“Playing them is hard on your body and mentally because they pretty much tell you they are going to run it every play, so you have to be mentally and physically strong to beat them and we were.”

On the same night the defense stole center stage, the Christian offense really struggled.

Shrader was just 6-of-13 for 101 yards and had just 38 yards aside from the big play to Awolowo.

Shrader was also their leading rusher with just 35 yards on the ground while Josh Eboboko gained just 18 yards on nine carries. The Knights finished with 154 yards of offense to Catholic’s 256.

But, Estep isn’t concerned about his offense, especially after replacing four spots on the offensive line.

“Up front, they are cutting their teeth right now,” he said. “It’s where we’re at right now, but we have playmakers around them. I’m not sure we face a better front. Maybe down the road, but it’s a long way until we get there, so we can only get better.”

But the name of the game was defense, and that’s something that Estep doesn’t think is going to change.

“There’s no way to sit here and single out one guy on our defense tonight,” he said. “We have 13 or 14 guys getting in with some subs that had the bend and don’t break mentality. Sometimes in championship games and in championship programs that’s what you have, but that’s where we’re at right now.

“To get a win like that to open our season is awesome for our guys.”