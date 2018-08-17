Conference breakdown

This really is my favorite time of the year as a high school sports fan, especially as a writer covering this high school football landscape that is ripe with talent.

The anticipation builds during June and then reaches a feverous pitch come July and August. By then, I’ve seen many of the top players, I’ve been to practices and talked with assistant coaches, trainers, ball boys – really just anyone who will listen to me or offer an opinion. I’ve been on the phone with or spoken to nearly every coach and I’ve had some parents get in my ear about how good their son is going to be.

So, I’ve got this.

I’m going to predict the record and standing of every team, including yours, in every conference that we cover and say why that will happen.

I have all of the information, so here we go.

Am I right? Or is it so far off that this page ends up on a bulletin board in some team’s locker room because of how terribly, awfully wrong it is?

Either way, here we go.

CISAA

For my money this is a two-team race.

Providence Day is like the fancy sports car, shined up with a slew of guys you’ll see on Saturdays and possibly in the NFL. The Chargers house some of the nation’s top recruits at their position, but they also have some holes to fill.

Charlotte Christian has stars, too. And they figured out the Providence Day puzzle last year, beating them 52-14 in one of the most dazzling displays of offensive efficiency I’ve ever seen as the Knights piled up over 660 yards on what to that point had been an above average Charger defense. The Knights got Providence Day again, going up 40-7 before the Chargers scored twice late in the state championship game.

I think Providence Day can turn the tables, but it will take a big push to get there.

Charlotte Latin was the Division II champs last year and have their stable of well-coached and hard-working kids. They’ll be really good again under Justin Hardin, who has been around a little, but is one of the good ones. I bet he stays at Latin for the next decade and keeps the tradition going strong.

Country Day is growing up together and is a really good football team, as well. They’re going to win a lot more games than they lose, but I don’t see them quite ready to compete with the big guns.

Covenant Day is going to go through some growing pains, especially in conference. They will surprise a team or two, and getting that first win will feel so good to the kids and coach Chris James who have built for that moment for the past three years. High Point Christian is their opener, but Charlotte Christian awaits in Week 2 to show just how tough this league can be.

CISAA Projected Order Of Finish:

School Record (conference)

Charlotte Christian 9-1 (4-0)

Providence Day 8-2 (3-1)

Charlotte Latin6-4 (2-2)

Country Day 6-4 (1-3)

Covenant Day 2-8 (0-3*)

*Lions don’t play Providence Day this year

Southwestern 4A

There is a definite line of separation here with four teams within reach of the league’s championship and four teams with no shot.

Let’s start with the bottom.

East Meck and Garinger will struggle this season and compete for the last two spots. They may not win a conference game, except whoever wins their matchup.

Rocky River won two games last year and both were in conference. They have good coaches and players and are better than two wins. But just how much better?

Independence won three games last year. I think they’re better. But not by much even though they are trending up.

With the top so good, it’s going to be hard for any of those four teams to move up much.

And now for the contenders.

For my money, it’s Myers Park and Butler.

The teams split last year with the Mustangs winning the playoff matchup and tying their school record for wins.

They come back loaded and will certainly look to top last year and have the talent to do it.

Butler isn’t far behind. In fact, they may be ahead. But the Bulldogs have a gauntlet of a non-conference schedule to open the year. If they survive that, this team will return to being one of the state’s top program.

Hickory Ridge welcomed Sam Grenier, the coach who guided Harding to its first state championship in 60 years. He’ll work his magic in Hickory, but I get the feeling they will take a tiny step back in the first year but be a major player for years to come.

The team I see as the dark horse to win it all is Porter Ridge. They have a great one-two punch with Jaylen Coleman and Grayson McCall. If the Pirates defense can slow Butler, Myers Park and Hickory Ridge’s offenses, they can win it all.

Southwestern 4A Projected Order Of Finish:

School Record (conference)

Myers Park 10-1 (6-1)

Butler 8-3 (6-1)

Porter Ridge 7-4 (4-3)

Hickory Ridge 6-5 (4-3)

Independence 3-8 (2-5)

Rocky River2-9 (2-5)

Garinger 1-10 (1-6)

East Meck 0-11 (0-7)

So. Meck 7

I don’t think many people had Harding penciled in to win last year’s state championship.

Led by the nation’s top running back in Quavaris Crouch, the Rams did just that, claiming their first title in nearly 60 years.

Can they do it again? I say it’s very unlikely, but I wouldn’t count them out just yet. They have Crouch and a ton of other talent, but I think it takes a game or two to click with new coach Robert Cross.

I have always felt that Providence should be a consistent winner, but for some reason they haven’t been in recent times. I love what coach Brad Bowles has done for the Panthers, and I think last year’s nine wins was no fluke. Bowles and his staff have the Panthers where they should be and I bet he keeps them there for years to come. Plus, this team is loaded once again.

Another young and upcoming coach, Kyle Brey, watched as Ardrey Kell lost its first seven games last season. They were much improved down the stretch, and I think it carries over into this season and beyond.

South Meck took its lumps last year with a young team and a wrath of injuries. I believe Rocky White to be one of the best motivators and coaches around. White knows the Sabres were outmatched at times last year, but he also knows what the benefit of playing a bunch of freshmen and sophomores who may or may not have been ready to be varsity starters last year will do for his team this season. Watch out, though, because the Sabres play seven of their 11 games away from home.

West Meck is a team on the rise and always has incredible skill guys. If you see the Hawks on the schedule, receiver/defensive back/return specialist Khafre Brown is worth the price of admission by himself. I know West Meck coach Jarvis Davis well, and I know he’s going to get the most out of his guys.

Olympic, coached by former Rocky River and East Meck coach Jason Fowler, is loaded with talent. They will score and score a lot. If their defense can stop anyone, which was a big problem last year, they could be much improved.

Berry has won one game in each of the previous two seasons. They may not get too far past that number again this season.

Southwestern 4A Projected Order Of Finish:

School Record (conference)

Harding 8-3 (5-1)

West Meck 7-4 (4-2)

Providence 7-4 (4-2)

Olympic 5-6 (3-3)

South Meck 4-7 (3-3)

Ardrey Kell 3-8 (2-4)

Berry 2-9 (1-5)

Southern Carolinas 3A

Charlotte Catholic rolled through Union County’s Southern Carolinas 3A conference, winning each game by at least two touchdowns en route to a perfect 16-0 state title run.

The Cougars think they can be even better this year, and I tend to agree.

Their traditional Wing-T offense is tough to prepare for, especially when teams see them on a regular week.

The Cougars have taken to the air much more in years past and have a good quarterback and several playmakers in their passing game.

Their defense allowed under 10 points per game last year and is at least on that level this year.

Weddington, Sun Valley and Marvin Ridge are very good football teams who will all be among the top 15 3A teams in the state. They are likely only playing for second place in this conference, though.

Monroe always has the athletes and is the wildcard. They had a down year, but they can bounce back in a hurry.

Cuthbertson, Piedmont and Parkwood won’t have much of a shot to compete here.

Southern Carolinas Projected Order Of Finish:

School Record (conference)

Charlotte Catholic 10-1 (7-0)

Weddington 9-2 (6-1)

Sun Valley 9-2 (5-2)

Marvin Ridge 8-3 (4-3)

Monroe 5-6 (3-4)

Cuthbertson 3-8 (2-5)

Piedmont 3-8 (2-5)

Parkwood 1-10 (0-7)