Southern Mecklenburg High School Football Preview

Features
Providence’s Ekwonu brothers take aim at title
Butler’s Lesane works hard on both end
Up Close: An off-the-field look at the stars
Sports editor makes conference predictions
Patriots praying for teammate
Rankings/Listings
20 to Treasure: A look at the county’s 20 best players
Southern Mecklenburg Super Seven
Six can’t-miss games
Team-by-team game schedules
Team Previews
Ardrey Kell, Butler, Carolina Pride, Charlotte Catholic, Charlotte Christian, Charlotte Latin, Country Day, Covenant Day, Independence, Myers Park, Providence, Providence Day, Rocky River, South Meck
Leave a Reply