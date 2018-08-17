You are here: Home / CoverFeature / Southern Mecklenburg High School Football Preview

Southern Mecklenburg High School Football Preview

by

Features

Ikem (left) and Osita Ekwonu will play together on offence and try to lead the Chargers to a title this year. Andrew Stark/SCW photo

Providence’s Ekwonu brothers take aim at title
Butler’s Lesane works hard on both end
Up Close: An off-the-field look at the stars
Sports editor makes conference predictions
Patriots praying for teammate

Rankings/Listings
20 to Treasure: A look at the county’s 20 best players
Southern Mecklenburg Super Seven
Six can’t-miss games
Team-by-team game schedules

Team Previews
Ardrey Kell, Butler, Carolina Pride,  Charlotte Catholic, Charlotte Christian, Charlotte Latin, Country Day, Covenant Day, Independence, Myers Park, Providence, Providence Day, Rocky River, South Meck

