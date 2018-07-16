Resident wins medal in Special Olympics

CHARLOTTE – Nikki Stapleton, 28, won a bronze medal in tennis at the Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle.

Stapleton, who has an intellectual disability, attends the UMAR Charlotte Arts Center. She has lived in a UMAR group home the past four years, with a goal of living on her own.

“She’s independent,” said Keron Poteat, her coach at the Special Olympics. “I can say, ‘Follow Nikki, Nikki knows the way.’ She’s led me a few times.”

The nonprofit offers residential, vocational services and cultural enrichment opportunities for 400 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“The ability for our residents to participate in events such as the Special Olympics fulfills a fundamental purpose, to create a safe, encouraging, and nurturing environment where individuals can find community inclusion and independence,” said Marilyn Garner, president of UMAR Services. “This fosters the ability of all our residents and participants to live, work, and thrive.”