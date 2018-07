PINEHURST – Mitchell and Russ Tanis, of Pineville, were the runner-up pair July 20 in the 52nd Carolinas Father-Son Championship at the Country Club of Whispering Pines.

The duo shot 3-under-par 69.

Charlotte pairs Ted and Taylor Danser and Brian and Jim Guill won divisions in the tournament.

The Carolinas Father-Son Championship format is modified alternate shot where both team members play from each teeing ground, select a ball, then play alternate shots until the ball is holed.