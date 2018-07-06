Latin’s AD honored for her work

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Latin’s Assistant Athletic Director Deb Savino has earned the title of Certified Master Athletic Administrator, a distinction only 4 percent of athletic administrators in the country attain.

The National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association manages the program, which requires applicants first obtain Certified Athletic Administrator status, a process that includes multiple leadership training courses, a minimum number of years of experience and a written exam.

Earning the CMAA title is a multi-year commitment that requires training in management and legal issues, participation in professional conferences and the completion of projects that will “benefit stakeholders within the interscholastic athletic experience” that meets the specific needs of the applicant’s school or community.

Savino’s project was a four-year study of the implementation and progress of Charlotte Latin’s Student-Athlete Leadership Team, a program she helped develop and manages with assistance from other staff mentors.

The team includes two student representatives (one junior and one senior, selected by the head coach) from each varsity team and meets monthly during the school year to discuss and explore solutions or ideas around various issues that affect student-athletes. The group elects student leaders each year, and the leaders drive the topics and lead the meetings with guidance from Savino and Ann Brock, Charlotte Latin’s director of leadership development.

CMAA applicants must present their chosen project in the form of a graduate-level paper that includes supporting data and an evaluation of the project’s long-term effect on stakeholders.

Savino has been the head of Charlotte Latin’s field hockey program since 2008. She led her varsity teams to five NCISAA championships, including three consecutively since 2015.

She received the Steve Howard Excellence in Coaching Award in 2017 and was the Hawkspy Coach of the Year in 2016. Savino also referees field hockey and women’s lacrosse at the high school and collegiate levels.

She has a master’s degree in physical education from Winthrop University and holds a USA Field Hockey Level 2 coaching accreditation.