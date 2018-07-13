Kehoe picked to play in PGA TOUR Champions

CHARLOTTE – The First Tee of Greater Charlotte is sending Grace Kehoe to compete during the 2018 PURE Insurance Championship on Sept. 24 to 30 in Pebble Beach, California.

The tournament teams 81 junior golfers from The First Tee with 81 PGA TOUR Champions players and 162 amateurs during an official PGA TOUR Champions tournament. Kehoe will compete for the pro-junior title.

Participants were selected based on playing ability and application of the nine core values and life skills learned through their involvement with The First Tee’s programs.

“Being selected to play at the PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach is the thrill of a lifetime,” Kehoe said. “I am so honored and thankful to have the opportunity to represent The First Tee of Greater Charlotte on this national stage.”

Kehoe experienced a similar thrill earlier this year. She won a national essay contest sponsored by The First Tee that allowed her to follow pro golfers Jason Dufner and Cameron Tringate during the Wells Fargo Championship on May 3 to 6 at Quail Hollow Club.

Kehoe, a rising senior at Myers Park High School, has participated in The First Tee of Greater Charlotte for five years. Whenever Kehoe is not playing golf, she is volunteering with the special education program at her former middle school and with the child development center at Presbyterian Hospital.

Jane Myers, executive director of The First Tee of Greater Charlotte, described Kehoe as an “excellent representation of where The First Tee program can take a child both on and off the golf course.”

“This opportunity is one of the highest achievements for a First Tee participant,” Myers said. “Grace has worked hard not only on her golf game but also on her knowledge and application of The First Tee Life Skills Curriculum to be selected for this event.”