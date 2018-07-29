Hounds down, but not out of playoff picture

BOSTON – The Charlotte Hounds may have dropped to .500 with a loss to the Boston Cannons on July 28, but the Major League Lacrosse franchise still has a chance of reaching the postseason for the third time.

The Hounds (7-7) are clinging to the final playoff spot in the standings. Charlotte needs New York and Atlanta to drop their final two regular season games, positioning the Hounds in fourth place.

Charlotte had its lowest scoring game in a 14-7 loss to Boston to end its regular season. Click here to read the game summary.