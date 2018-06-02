USL’s Independence signs goalkeeper

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Independence has signed rookie goalkeeper Ben Beaury.

Beaury last played for NCAA Division II team Le Moyne College and Premier Development League’s Reading United AC.

“Ben has a great goalkeeper pedigree through his success and experience in his college and PDL career,” Independence goalkeeper coach Joel Tyson said.

With Le Moyne, Beaury played in 76 games, posting a 0.93 goals against average in four seasons. He was an All-Conference selection in 2014, First-Team selection and Goalkeeper of the Year in 2016 and Third-Team selection in 2017. Beaury holds the Le Moyne College career record for 28 clean sheets.

“We thought he was really sharp in preseason, but unfortunately, we didn’t have an opportunity to sign him,” head coach Mike Jeffries said. “It worked out now that we’re able to bring him in.”