Track & Field Super Team 2018

Christopher Alexander Rocky River

The Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly Athlete of the Year was fantastic all season, but shone brightly at the NCHSAA 4A championship. He won the triple jump (49 feet, 4.0 inches, which was the second-best distance in the state this season) and placed second in the long jump (23-7.75, which was North Carolina’s fourth-best distance this season).

Jack Choiniere Myers Park

The Mustang senior placed fourth in the state in the shot put (52 feet, 10 inches) and tied for the 11th-best throw in North Carolina this season by placing fifth at the state meet in the discus (154-10). Earlier this season, Choiniere had the 10th-best shot put throw (52-4) recorded in the state.

Jabari Dalton South Meck

Dalton specialized in the 300-meter hurdles and turned in quite a performance this season. The junior placed third in the event at the state meet, running 38.45 seconds, a time which was the eighth-fastest in the state this season. Dalton also ran the 200 and was a key member of the 4×200 and 4×400 relay teams.

Noah Dolhare Providence Day

Dolhare closed his career in style by placing third in the state in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. Earlier this season, the Furman commit became the first two-time winner at the Hares and Hounds Invitational and ran the state’s 11th-fastest 3,200 (9 minutes, 21.92 seconds) and 15th-fastest 1,600 (4:21.01).

Haywood Ferguson South Meck

The senior was second in the NCHSAA 4A championships in the 800-meter run with a time of 1 minute, 54.10 seconds, which was the fifth-fastest run in the state this year. Ferguson also competed in the 400, 1,600 and a pair of relay teams this season.

Joey Jegier Providence

Jegier placed fourth in the state in the discus (158 feet, 2 inches), but earlier this season had the state’s ninth-best throw (160-10). The Providence senior recorded the eighth farthest shot put toss (52-6.5). Jegier also placed second at the So. Meck 7 conference championship in the high jump.

Adam Roupas Providence Day

The first-year hurdler made quite an impression this season, winning the NCISAA 3A title in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 39.25 seconds, which was 13th-best in the state this season. Roupas also ran on three scoring relays at the state meet and competed in the 100, 200 and 400 for the Chargers this season.

Asa Simmons Ardrey Kell

Simmons was busy at the NCHSAA 4A championship, as he placed seventh in the state in the 110-meter hurdles (14.68 seconds, which tied for 17th-best in North Carolina), eighth in the 300 hurdles (39.67 seconds, which was 20th-fastest in the state) and was 10th in the long jump.

DeMarkes Stradford

Charlotte Latin

The senior finished his career in style, winning his third consecutive NCISAA 100-meter title in 10.61 seconds. The Harvard football commit and South Charlotte Weekly Runner of the Year was also second in the state in the 200 and ran the state’s 12th-fastest time earlier this season (21.83).

Marshall Williamson

Myers Park

Williamson placed third at the NCHSAA 4A state meet in the 3,200 (9 minutes, 34 seconds). Earlier this season, he led all Mecklenburg County runners with a 9:17.91, which was the seventh-fastest time in North Carolina in that event. Williamson also competed in the 800, 1,600 and 4×400 relay this season.

Second Team

Isaiah Belk Butler

Lucas Brown Queen’s Grant

Devine Drummond

Independence

Anthony Geren Ardrey Kell

Logan Jones Charlotte Christian

Christian Landis

Providence Day

Seth Rabinowitz

Providence

Henry Rutledge Charlotte Christian

Jack Stajos Country Day

Marcus Woods Country Day