Hounds trade draft pick for faceoff specialist

CHARLOTTE – The Hounds shook up their 25-man roster this week, trading for Atlanta Blaze faceoff specialist Jake Withers in exchange for a 2019 second-round pick.

“He gives us depth and consistency at the X,” head coach Jim Stagnitta said. “He has proven he can compete with the best in the league and has the unique skill set to create offense from the X. I love his toughness and competitiveness.”



Withers, was a first-round draft pick out of Ohio State last season in Major League Lacrosse and The National Lacrosse League.



He played in eight games as a rookie for the Blaze and won 101-of-202 faceoffs at a 50 percent clip. He also scored three goals and added an assist totaling four points.

