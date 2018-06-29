Filiault moved atop school’s lacrosse record books

CHARLOTTE – When former Providence Day School lacrosse player Will Filiault was getting ready to sign his national letter of intent to play lacrosse at Jacksonville (Fla.) University in February, Chargers coach Bobby Thompson jokingly told him that he would need to have a special senior year to become the all-time leading goal scorer and points scorer in school history.

Filiault had a special senior season for the Chargers.

Filiault scored 55 goals to tie for the top spot as the school’s all-time goal scorer and his 83 total points made the 6-foot-3, 185-pound midfielder the top total points leader in school history, as Providence Day advanced to the NCISAA state championship game in May.

Those impressive numbers earned Filiault All-Conference, All-State and All-American honors. For his efforts, Filiault is the South Charlotte Weekly Boys Lacrosse Player of the Year.

“Obviously, a great year,” Thompson said. “I told him he could potentially break those records and he ended up tied in career goals and as the all-time leader in points scored. It was a pretty big number to hit to reach those milestones. It was his determination that allowed him to do that. His strength is his athleticism, and he has tremendous drive to do well. Will is a competitor.”

Filiault, who also earned All-Conference football honors for Providence Day last fall as a safety, finished his career with 185 goals, including 98 his junior and season seasons while he was also a team captain both seasons for the Chargers. He was a four-year letterman in lacrosse during his high school career.

While his individual accomplishments stand out, Filiault is most proud of the fact that he was part of a team that advanced to the state championship game. Christ School, of Arden, defeated the Chargers 18-8 to win the state title for a second-consecutive year.

“I was really grateful that I got to compete in the state championship with my teammates,” Filiault said. “We had such a young team, and that was a really great thing. It took a team effort. We were also in the state championship game in football as well.”

Thompson said that Filiault played his best lacrosse in the playoffs after classmate Ryan Heffes suffered a season-ending hand injury in the regular-season finale that required surgery.

“Will put the team on his shoulder in the playoffs,” Thompson said. “We didn’t know if we were going to make it as far as we made it without Ryan. I think Will welcomed the responsibility and he played outstanding lacrosse the last couple of weeks of the season.”

Filiault, who will be taking honors classes at Jacksonville, is also active off the field, volunteering for Habitat for Humanity and Everyone Loves Lacrosse.

“Our players volunteer at ELL twice a week in the fall to teach younger kids the game,” Thompson said. “He was a big part of that as well.”

Filiault said he is looking forward to taking his lacrosse game to the collegiate level. Filiault will be one of 24 freshmen on the Jacksonville roster.

“I’m really excited about going to Jacksonville and I can’t wait to get down there and start changing lacrosse in the South,” Filiault said. “We have a really good freshmen class.”

Jacksonville lacrosse coach John Galloway said he expects Filiault to compete for playing time as a freshman.

“Will is a multi-sport athlete with unlimited potential,” Galloway said. “Will is a star football player that utilizes his athleticism on the lacrosse field. He will immediately impact our midfield on both sides of the ball. Will is also going to be in the honors program here at JU.”

Boys Lacrosse Super Team

Grant Abrams, Providence Day

Abrams was a four-year starter for the Chargers and helped ignite a run to the NCISAA title game. The All-State long stick midfielder locked down the opposing team’s best player and was instrumental in a defense that allowed just eight points per game.

Cade Caggiano, Ardrey Kell

Half of a sensational freshman tandem, Caggiano burst onto the scene for the Knights. He scored 73 goals, which according to Maxpreps.com ranks 38th in the nation and the third-most by a freshman this year. Caggiano also dished out 33 assists for the 16-5 Knights.

Cole Clough, Charlotte Latin

The all-conference senior was a standout attacker for the Hawks, helping them to another fine season. Clough scored 28 goals and was a wizard with the stick as he piled up 55 ground balls and added 21 assists on the year.

TJ Cusick, Butler

The senior dominated the ball all season long. The Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly Player of the Year was an all-conference selection after winning 254 of 334 faceoffs, which amounted to a 76 win percentage. Cusick also scored 18 goals and added 165 ground balls and 15 assists.

Will Filiault, Providence Day

The two-time all-state midfielder helped fuel Chargers run to NCISAA title game. The Jacksonville commit was an all-American after a standout season during which the South Charlotte Weekly Player of the Year had 37 goals, 22 assists and played a crucial role in the Charger defense.

Ryan Heffes, Providence Day

Heffes earned all-state honors while helping the Chargers march all the way to the NCISAA championship game. He scored 20 goals and piled up a CISAA-high 51 assists, which ranked 33rd in the country according to MaxPreps.com. He also collected 33 ground balls.

Collin Hoben, Charlotte Latin

Hoben had a tremendous season for the Hawks, earning himself all-conference and all-state honors for his work in the midfield and on faceoffs, where he shined brightly. The junior is a High Point commit and this season won 216 faceoffs at a 76 percent success rate.

Michael Horgan, Charlotte Catholic

The all-conference defender was great at locking down the back of the Catholic line. The Washington and Lee commit made the Cougars transition to Conference 14 a smooth one and caught the admiration of many opposing coaches for his strong play.

Andrew Kelly, Myers Park

The Mustangs went undefeated in conference play and 13-5 overall behind an offense that averaged 12 goals per game. Look no further than Kelly as the reason why as the Army commit proved to be one of the state’s top attackers and playmakers.

Jackson Price, Ardrey Kell

Price is the second half of the Knights’ brilliant freshman pair. Price scored 59 goals, the fourth-highest total from a freshman this season, according to Maxpreps.com. He piled up 43 assists, which was the second-most for a freshman this season, and he topped 100 points in his sensational debut.

Brad Thompson, Charlotte Catholic

Thompson spearheaded a very good Cougar offensive attack. The Rutgers commit was just as dangerous leading the break, making the key pass or beating the goalkeeper himself. He was the key to an offense that put up 12 goals per game.

Second Team

Aidan Byrne, Charlotte Catholic

Jack Callahan, Providence

Mark Chatt, Butler

Patrick Collins, Charlotte Catholic

Jack Dickinson, Charlotte Catholic

Thomas Gelorme, Providence Day

Blake Haas, South Meck

Kenny Keefner, Ardrey Kell

William Lohoff-Gaida,

Charlotte Christian

Charlie Orndorff, Charlotte Latin