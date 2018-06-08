Falcons send five hoopers to college

CHARLOTTE – The United Faith Christian Academy boys basketball team won 21 games, went unbeaten in conference play and advanced to the semifinals of the NCISAA 1A championship before falling to eventual state champion Trinity Christian.

Now, the accolades have followed for the Falcons entire starting five.

United Faith coach and athletic director Josh Coley recently announced that five of his senior standouts have signed to play college basketball, including four who will play at Division 1 schools.

Jaylen Sims has signed with UNC Wilmington. Sims, a 6-foot-6 forward, led the team in scoring at 14.4 points per game and averaged 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Point guard Rafael Jenkins signed with Virginia Military Institute. The 6-foot guard was a 1,000-point scorer during his career, averaging 9.3 points and 2.4 assists per game this season.

KC Hankton has inked his National Letter of Intent to play for Saint Louis University. A 6-foot-8 forward, Hankton averaged 11.4 points and a team-best 5.6 rebounds per game.

Nate Springs has signed to play for Ohio University. Springs, a 6-foot-10 center, averaged six points and nearly five rebounds per game.

Finally, Brett Swilling has signed a full academic scholarship to Roanoke College, a Division III school where he will play for former Providence Day star Clay

Nunley. Swilling, a 6-foot-6 wing, averaged 9.4 points per game last season.

Coley, who has been at United Faith for two seasons after previous stints at Carmel Christian and Garinger, said having all five sign is big for the students and the Falcons.

“This is a tremendous feat for our basketball program and athletic department as we have not only re-established ourselves as a state contender, but more importantly as a players-first program solely focused on the fundamental development of our student-athletes on and off the floor,” Coley said. “We are incredibly proud of, and happy for, each of these young men and their families as they have accomplished their goal of playing college basketball.”