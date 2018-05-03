Woods has new outlook on his game, Quail Hollow

By Paul Nielsen

paul@cmgweekly.com



CHARLOTTE – Before the sun came up May 2, golf fans were lined around the driving range and around the No. 1 tee box at the Quail Hollow Club.

They were waiting for Tiger.

As the sun began to break the horizon, Tiger Woods made his way to the driving range to hit some practice balls, and then the winner of 79 PGA events teed off in the Wednesday Pro-Am at the Wells Fargo Championship. When Woods tees it up it May 3 at No. 1, it will be the first time he will have competed in the Wells Fargo Championship since 2012 and fans couldn’t be happier.

Woods, too, is glad to be back and hopes to be in contention when the tournament concludes May 6.

Woods, who last found the winner’s circle in 2013, has had back surgery four times since 2014, with the last coming in April 2017. Woods, who has won 14 majors, has two top finishes this year, including a second-place tie at the Valspar Championship.

Woods said he appreciates the support he gets from fans.

“I have sensed it since I started playing this year,” Woods said. “I have been away from the game for a few years. The support has been incredible, from the fans, from the players. It’s been incredible, the support. I didn’t know if I would be able to play golf again. Hopefully, this will be a good week.”

Woods, 42, won the Wells Fargo in 2007. He is hoping to use this week as springboard towards the Players’ Championship and next month’s U.S. Open. He last played at the Masters a month ago.

“I didn’t have any (swing) speed probably the last four or five years,” Woods said. “My back wasn’t very good. What I thought was speed was not. It was slow motion. I was swinging at 115 miles an hour and that is not very quick, especially out here now. I didn’t realize for a number of years how bad my back was until I had it fixed.

“It’s kind of neat, I am seeing speeds and velocities that I haven’t seen since my early 20s, which is nice because I was long then, relatively speaking.”

Woods has seen a different Quail Hollow layout since his last appearance after the course underwent major renovations before last year’s PGA Championship.

“The golf course is a lot harder than it used to be,” Woods said. “That’s for sure. The greens are not as fast as I remember playing here but they are more difficult. Some of these holes have become a lot more stout. The bunkers are certainly more in play than they used to be.

“You have to get the ball in the fairway here. You need to have spin coming into these greens. The challenge is to get the ball into the fairways and control spin. These greens are tough to hit from the fairway, let alone from the rough. It’s imperative to get the ball in play.”

Woods will play with Masters champion Patrick Reed and U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka the first two days of the tournament.

.