Wells Fargo Championship heats up with Tiger Woods joining field

By Paul Nielsen

CHARLOTTE — A hot ticket got a little hotter April 26 when Tiger Woods committed to play in the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in south Charlotte.

The four-day tournament starts May 3 and concludes with the final round May 6. First and second round play begins at 7 a.m. while the third round and the championship round May 6 tee off at 8 a.m.

Woods, who was 79 PGA victories, returns to Quail Hollow Club for the first time since 2012. In his six previous starts, he has finished tied for third (2004), tied for 11th (2005), champion (2007) and alone in fourth place (2009). Woods also missed the cut in both 2010 and 2012.

Woods’ victory at the Wells Fargo Championship in 2007 is his only win in the North Carolina.

“Obviously we are excited to have Tiger coming back to compete in our tournament but to also have him healthy and competing on the PGA Tour this year,” Wells Fargo Tournament Director Gary Sobba said. “His win here in 2007 was one of the memorable moments in our tournament history.”

Woods, who has won 14 major championship titles, is one of six past champions who have won major championships during their career. That group also includes David Toms, Vijay Singh, Jim Furyk, Rory McIlroy and Lucas Glover.

The Wells Fargo Championship is one of the largest sporting events in the Carolinas. The tournament’s charitable arm — Champions for Education — has donated over $20 million to local and regional charities since 2003.

Past Wells Fargo champions include Woods, Toms, Joey Sindelar, Singh, Furyk, Anthony Kim, Sean O’Hair, McIlroy, Glover, Rickie Fowler, Derek Ernst, J.B. Holmes, James Hahn and Brian Harman.

Harman is the defending champion, but the 31-year-old Georgia graduate won the event in Wilmington as the tournament was moved while Quail Hollow hosted the 2017 PGA Championship last summer.

Justin Thomas won the 2017 PGA Championship and the world’s No. 2-ranked player is one of 15 of the top 25 players in the world in the field at Quail Hollow. No. 1-ranked Dustin Johnson and No. 3-ranked Jordan Spieth are not competing this week.

Defending Masters champion Patrick Reed is also in the field. Reed made his first appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship in 2012 after getting one of the final spots at the Monday qualifier. He finished at 5-under and tied for 32nd.

Last Four In

What to bet on a long-shot? T.J. Vogel, Carter Jenkins, J.T. Griffin and Guillermo Pereira are the last golfers in the field as the four earned spots at Monday’s qualifier at the Gaston Country Club. Of the 55 Monday qualifiers this year so far, 19 have made the cut to play on the weekend. Three Monday qualifiers have recorded top-10 finishes. This is the fourth time this season that Vogel has advanced from the Monday qualifier to the main field.

May 4-5 Parking

There will be parking and free shuttle service from the Ballantyne Corporate Park and the SouthPark Area (follow the signs) from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day. There will also be a free shuttle from the Charlotte Convention Center each day. Event parking will be available at lots surrounding the Charlotte Convention Center.

Uber Drop-Off and Pickup

Uber drivers will be able to drop-off and pick-up clients on Gleneagles Road and fans can enter the tournament through a pedestrian gate.

Tickets

Available at WellsFargoChampionship.com.