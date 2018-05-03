Wells Fargo Championship features Charlotte golfers

By Paul Nielsen

paul@cmgweekly.com

CHARLOTTE — Three of the 156 golfers in the field at the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club this week reside in the Queen City.

Tops on the list of Charlotte residents competing is Webb Simpson, who is a member at Quail Hollow. Simpson, 32, has four PGA wins, including winning the 2012 U.S. Open, and career earnings of $26,630,418.

Simpson has four top 10 finishes in 2018, including finishing tied for fourth at the Sony Open Hawaii. He has earned $1,381,767 this year.

Johnson Wagner, of Charlotte, has three career PGA Tour wins and has career earnings of $11,406,398. Wagner’s best finish this year was a tie for 17th at the RSM Classic and the 38-year-old had two top 10 finishes in 2017.

Jason Kokrak, of Charlotte, has three top 10 finishes this year and has earned $846,489. Kokrak, 38, has never won on the PGA Tour but has two second-place finishes and one third-place finish.

Harold Varner III calls Gastonia home. Varner, 27, played at East Carolina University and is ranked 160 in the FedEx Cup standings. Varner won the 2016 Australian PGA Championship.

The Wells Fargo Championship runs May 3 to 6.