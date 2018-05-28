Speedway inducts new members into Wall of Honor

CONCORD – Charlotte resident Michael Smith has attended races at Charlotte Motor Speedway since it opened in 1960. Smith was among the speedway’s latest crop of 50-year race fans inducted May 26 into its Wall of Honor.

“Just being here for all the races is my biggest memory,” Smith said. “I actually helped work the parking lot here the first year by parking cars. I have seen it all over the years.”

The speedway annually honors race fans who have been coming to races for at least 50 years. NASCAR Hall-of-Famer Bobby Allison was on hand to socialize with Wall of Honor inductees, which included William McKinley of Charlotte.