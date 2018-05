CHARLOTTE – Wyatt Alexander is among four finalists in Valvoline’s Fast Track to Fame, a contest offering scholarships and sponsorships to amateur racers.

Alexander moved from Ellsworth, Maine to Charlotte to study mechanical engineering at UNC Charlotte. He’s a third-generation mechanic and driver that still gets support from his father and grandfather in his racing pursuits.

The public can vote for their favorite finalists through July 3 at http://teamvalvoline.com/FastTrack.