Providence girls, Ardrey Kell boys take gold at Western Regional

CHARLOTTE — The Providence girls and Ardrey Kell boys put together dominant performances to take the team championships at the NCHSAA Class 4A Western Regionals, which were held May 12 at Providence High School.

The Panther girls had many strong individual performances including gold medal efforts from Ariana Rivers, Ella Mainwaring Foster, Sarah Parrish and Maggie McCarter.

Rivers took first place in two events, winning the 200 (25.00 seconds) and the 300 hurdles (43.26). Parrish won the 1,600 (5 minutes, 25.79 seconds) and placed second in the 400 (2:23.50)

Foster placed first in the 400 (56.74) and McCarter took first place in the pole vault (10-06.00).

In addition, a number of Providence girls turned in top-five performances in their individual events.

Nimeesha Coleman placed second in the 400 (57.36), Anna Petricoff finished fourth in the pole vault (8-6.00), Zaria Dunlap placed fourth in the long jump (17 feet, 09.00 inches), Paris McGill finished fourth in the discus (103-00.00), Amanda Watson was fifth in the 400 (2:25.26), Sarah Lawrence finished fifth in the pole vault (8-0.00) and Danielle Ortiz placed fifth in the discus (100-01.00).

The Panthers also won a pair of relay events as the 4×200 team of Coleman, Dunlap, Foster and Rivera combined to run 1:40.41 and the 4×400 quartet of Coleman, Dunlap, Foster and Rivera crossed the finish line first in 3:53.50.

Providence also placed fourth in the 4×800 as Watson, Catherine Halley, Jan Hu and Berkley Proctor finished in 10:17.94.

Myers Park got gold medal performances from Addie Renner, who won the high jump (5-06.00) and Cora Cooke, who won the 800 (2:22.24) and took second in the 1,600 (5:29.23).

The Mustangs other top-five finishers included Megan Merritt, who placed second in the 3,200 (12:21.96); Caroline Grierm, who took third in the 1,600 (5:36.44), Gracie Landrum, who finished fourth in the 1,600 (5:37.67); and Sarah Holshouser, who was fourth in the 3,200 (12:27.16).

The Mustangs were also second in the 4×800 as Joelle Ryan, Grier, Zoe Dunlap and Brenda Gray finished in 9:55.22. Myers Park placed fourth in the 4×200 as Addie Renner, Erin Macdevette, Taylor Henderson and Beasley Gordon combined to run 1:43.46 and was second in the 4×400 as Zoe Dunlap, Gordon, Henderson and Macdevette ran 4:07.21.

Ardrey Kell was paced by Makayla Oby, who was second in the discus (109-08.00). Kayleigh Stoddard finished third in the triple jump (35-09.00), Taylor Arthur finished third in the 400 (57.36), Amber Jackson took third in the high jump (5-02.00), Emma Wiese was third in the 3,200 (12:26.26) and fifth in the 1,600 (5:42.71) and D’Shara Booker placed fifth in the shot put (33-06.00).

The Knights won the 4×800 relay as Taylor Arthur, Wiese, Brooke Maginley and Lenah Proctor won by nearly four seconds with a time of 9:51.17. The Knights also placed second in the 4×400 as Taylor Arthur, Paris Arthur, Maginley and Proctor finished in 3:56.34.

South Meck’s Jordan Cabrol placed fourth in the 400 (2:24.31), and was the Sabres only top-five performer at the meet.

Overall, Providence took first with 124 points and the Panthers were followed by Ardrey Kell (74, third), Myers Park (73, fourth) and South Meck (7, 15th).

Knights win boys regional

The Knights ran away with their first-ever Western Regional boys title behind a strong individual team effort and some dominant relay performances.

Individually, the Knights had a host of top-five finishers.

Anthony Garen finished second in the 400 (49.98), Asa Simmons placed second in the 300 hurdles (39.49), Maddon Muhammad placed second in the 3,200 (9:59.24) and was fourth in the 1,600 (4:29.38), Murphy Smith finished third in the 3,200 (9:59.57), Carson Varner was fourth in the 110 hurdles (15.40), Asa Simmons finished fourth in the long jump (21-09.00), William Daniels finished fifth in the 110 hurdles (16.23), Shamari Wingard finished fifth in the 200 (22.49) and Jonathan Griffin was fifth in the pole vault (12-06.00).

The Knights took gold in the 4×800 relay as Carson Philbin, Steven Sobus, Muhammad and William Fan crossed the finish line in 8:09.05.

Ardrey Kell was also second in the 4×400 as Garen, Varner, Philbin and William Francis clocked 3:25.26 and was fourth in the 4×200 as Mark Anthony Ababio, Isaiah Strickland, Garen and Wingard combined to run 1:29.41.

South Meck got gold medal performances from Haywood Ferguson, who placed first in the 800 (1:56.40) and Jabari Dalton, who won the 300 hurdles (38.68).

Isongobong Ottung placed third in the long jump (22-00.00) to round out the Sabres top-five finishers.

South Meck was also fourth in the 4×400 as Isaiah Sharper, Dalton, Parker Shadad and Ferguson crossed the line in 3:27.00.

Providence was paced by Elliott Schultz, who finished second in the 1,600 (4:27.72) and Seth Rabinowtiz, who placed second in the pole vault (13-06.00)

Pace Clark was third in the 1,600 (4:28.60) and Joey Jegier placed third in the discus (151-06.00) and was fifth in the shot put (47-10.75).

Marshall Williamson won the 3,200 (9:50.63) to lead Myers Park’s top-five finishers.

Jack Choiniere placed second in the shot put (54-00.50) and was also second in the discus (158-04.99), Michael Ly was fifth in the 1,600 (4:31.99) and Greg Mitchell took fifth in the high jump (6-00.00).

The Mustangs also took third in the 4×800 as Ly, Williamson, Eric Joseph and Gant Renner ran 8:14.17.

Overall, Ardrey Kell won the region with a score of 93.33 points and the Knights were followed by Myers Park (48, seventh), Providence (45.33, eighth) and South Meck (33.33, 10th).