Gordon headed to NASCAR Hall of Fame

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – South Charlotte resident Jeff Gordon will headline the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2019.

Gordon became the youngest driver in the modern era to win a premier series title as a 24-year-old in 1995. He went on to win three more championships (1997, 1998, 2001). He won 13 races in 1998 and 93 over his career.

The class includes Davey Allison, Alan Kulwicki, Roger Penske and Jack Roush. Jim Hunter earned the 2019 Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR.

The Class of 2019 Induction Weekend is set for Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2019 at the NASCAR Hall of Fame and Charlotte Convention Center. The official induction takes place Feb. 1. Tickets cost $75 and go on sale June 9.

Visit nascarhall.com for details.