You are here: Home / Sports / Charlotte Catholic celebrates college-bound student-athletes

Charlotte Catholic celebrates college-bound student-athletes

by

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Catholic High School celebrated the 28 members of the Class of 2018 who have committed to play collegiate sports.

The student-athletes and their colleges, sorted by sport, are as follows:

Basketball: Matt Ciccone, Bridgewater College; Luke Harkins, Guilford College; Jake Peter, Emerson College; and Nick Scibelli, Macalester College.

Cheerleading: Emma Bradford, University of North Carolina; Lauren Chaverin, NC State University; and Marina Faillace, Appalachian State University

Dance: Meggie Gilkey, University of Georgia; and Grace White, NC State University.

Football: Sam Broom, University of Dayton; Chase Foley, Lehigh University; and Milan Howard, University of Richmond

Golf: Colin Wholey, Centre College.

Lacrosse: Raffaele Bagnato, Canisius College; Aidan Byrne, Hampden-Sydney College; Megan Flesch, University of Richmond; Michael Horgan, Washington and Lee University; Gavin Santizo, University of Detroit Mercy; and Brad Thompson, Rutgers University

Rowing: James Sullivan, University of Wisconsin – Madison.

Soccer: Zachary Harris, Berry College; Lindsey Poff, Appalachian State University; and Matteo Montione, Guilford College.

Swimming: Brian Coleman, Manhattan College; and Julia Menkhaus, University of Virginia.

Track: Grace Mathis, Lincoln Memorial University.

Volleyball: Riley Mulkey, Belmont Abbey College; and Hattie Rodriguez, Davidson College.

Did you like this? Share it:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *