Charlotte Catholic celebrates college-bound student-athletes

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Catholic High School celebrated the 28 members of the Class of 2018 who have committed to play collegiate sports.

The student-athletes and their colleges, sorted by sport, are as follows:

• Basketball: Matt Ciccone, Bridgewater College; Luke Harkins, Guilford College; Jake Peter, Emerson College; and Nick Scibelli, Macalester College.

• Cheerleading: Emma Bradford, University of North Carolina; Lauren Chaverin, NC State University; and Marina Faillace, Appalachian State University

• Dance: Meggie Gilkey, University of Georgia; and Grace White, NC State University.

• Football: Sam Broom, University of Dayton; Chase Foley, Lehigh University; and Milan Howard, University of Richmond

• Golf: Colin Wholey, Centre College.

• Lacrosse: Raffaele Bagnato, Canisius College; Aidan Byrne, Hampden-Sydney College; Megan Flesch, University of Richmond; Michael Horgan, Washington and Lee University; Gavin Santizo, University of Detroit Mercy; and Brad Thompson, Rutgers University

• Rowing: James Sullivan, University of Wisconsin – Madison.

• Soccer: Zachary Harris, Berry College; Lindsey Poff, Appalachian State University; and Matteo Montione, Guilford College.

• Swimming: Brian Coleman, Manhattan College; and Julia Menkhaus, University of Virginia.

• Track: Grace Mathis, Lincoln Memorial University.

• Volleyball: Riley Mulkey, Belmont Abbey College; and Hattie Rodriguez, Davidson College.