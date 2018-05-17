Chargers boys, girls dominate CISAA track meet

The Providence Day boys and girls track and field teams flexed their muscles with an impressive showing for each at the Charlotte Independent Schools Athletic Association track and field championships, which concluded May 12 at Providence Day School.

The Charger girls won seven individual conference championships and two relay titles.

Justine Cronk won the 1,600-meter run (5 minutes, 25.87 seconds) and took gold in the 3,200 (11:45.93), winning that event by more than 31 seconds. Cronk also finished second in the 800 (2:30.85)

Eliza Cardwell finished first in the 100 hurdles (15.12 seconds) and took gold in the 300 hurdles (45.44). Cardwell was also second in the triple jump (35 feet, 04.00 inches) and third in the long jump (17-00.00).

Chloe Kearney won the 400 (59.26) and finished third in the 200 (25.98), Marisa Alam took gold in the pole vault (9-03.00) and Olivia Hee won the long jump (18-11.50) took second place in the 100 (11.90) and in the 200 (25.07).

The Chargers’ other top-three finishers were Ananyaa Bharadwaj, who took third place in the 1,600 (5:30.00), and Camille Hough, who finished third in the 400 (1:01.53).

The Chargers quartet of Camryn Taylor, Hee, Hough and Myah Gabriel won the 4×100 relay (50.00) and the team of Hough, Taylor, Kearney and Kai Mawougbe won the 4×4000 (4:10.12) by more than five seconds over the field. Providence Day’s Bharadwaj, Tracy Laughlin, Regan Cronk and Justine Cronk teamed to run 9:59.35 and place second in the 4×800.

Charlotte Latin was led by Sydney Scott, who had an impressive day winning the 100 (11.73), taking first place in the 200 (24.32) and winning the triple jump (36-04.00). She also placed second in the long jump (17-11.00).

Elena Egge finished second in the pole vault (8-00.00) and Assem Mendygaziyeva was second in the discus (96-02.00) for the Hawks.

Country Day’s Clarkson Graham won the 800 (2:25.46) and Zoe Weatherington won the shot put (35-02.00) and the discus with a toss of 126-02.00, which was 30 feet ahead of the field and the fifth-best distance in the state this season.

Sophia Spada placed second in the 3,200 (12:17.46), Kaia Putman was third in the 100 (12.22),

Ella Vacchi was third in the high jump (4-04.00) and Katie Kosmicki finished third in the discus (94-00.00).

The Bucs won the 4×200 as Putman, Caroline Kosmicki, Graham and Kathryn Leighty teamed to run 1:49.75 and took first in the 4×800 with Keighty, Ellie McIntyre, Sophie Spada and Graham running 9:48.73 to win by more than 10 seconds. Country Day also took second in the 4×100 as Putman, Sarah Martin, Kosmicki and Idongesit Eyo ran 51.06 and placed second in the 4×400 as Leighty, Maggie McLaughlin, Kosmicki and Kearney recorded 4:15.47.

Covenant Day had no conference champions, but plenty of top-three placers. Meg Hopkins placed second in the shot put (30-08.00), Kelsey Troutman placed second in the 400 (1:00.06), Eva Linder placed second in the 1,600 (5:27.91), Olivia Meuth was third in the 800 (2:33.18) and Sedona Dancu was third in the 3,200 (12:22.17).

The Lions were also third in the 4×100 as Lillian Shanahan, Anslee Tigani, Isabelle Dean and Alexis Klohr combined to run 53.88, took third in the 4×400 behind Troutman, Dean, Meuth and Linder, who teamed to run 4:24.51 and were third in the 4×800 behind Grace Salo, Meuth, Linder and Ryan Ricketson’s run of 10:14.22.

Charlotte Christian was led by Morgan Shrader, who placed second in the 100 hurdles (15.55) and was third in the triple jump (34-10.00).

Morgan Brown finished second in the high jump (4-08.00).

The Knights also placed third in the 4×200 with Malayna Eudy, Kayleigh Erman, Emma Hall and Ava Van Hoy running 1:51.86.

The Providence Day boys matched the Charger girls by winning seven individual conference titles and two relay events.

Noah Dolhare took first in the 800 (2:03.22), won the 1,600 (4:21.01) and paced the field in the 3,200 (9:38.44), where he finished nearly 20 seconds ahead of the field.

Adam Roupas won the 300 hurdles (40.51), Kelechi Eziri won the triple jump (44-01.25), Harmon Nobili took gold in the shot put (45-09.00) and finished third in discus (132-04.00) and Kevin Wolf won the discus (140-02.00).

Providence Day had a host of top-three placers.

Adam Habas finished second in the 800 (2:05.54) and in the 1,600 (4:26.85), Jason Krell placed second in the 3,200 (9:57.58) and was third in the 800 (4:33.57), Charlie Tiberio placed second in the high jump (5-08.00), Ashner Eskind was second in the pole vault (11-06.00), Olufemi Cole placed third in the 100 (10.79), Benjamin Joyner finished third in the 200 (23.42),

Andrew Riolo placed third in the 3,200 (10:03.18), Brent Daniel finished third in the 1100 hurdles (16.08), Osita Ekwonu placed third in the long jump (21-00.50) and Spencer Wood came in third in the triple jump (39-07.50).

The Chargers won the 4×400 relay with Millan Henegar, Joyner, Roupas and Habas teaming to run 3:29.81 and cruised to gold in the 4×800, as Dolhare, Habas, Henegar and Krell ran 8:00.63, out-pacing the field by over 25 seconds.

Providence Day was also second in the 4×200 with Roupas, Joyner, Cole and Ekwonu finishing in 1:29.13. The Chargers were also third in the 4×100 with Ekwonu, Christopher Embs, Cole and Eziri running 44.08.

Charlotte Latin was led by DeMarkes Stradford, who ran the fastest time in North Carolina this season — and the third-fastest time in the country according to Athletic.net — to win the 100-meter dash in 10.13 seconds.

Michael Quartapella finished third in the 400 (51.55) and Thomas Lockwood was third in the high jump (5-06.00) and placed third in the pole vault (10-00.00).

The Hawks also took third in the 4×400 relay with Cole Lavelle, Kambridge Tuttle, Rob Schleusner and Quartapella finishing in 3:36.57 and were third in the 4×800 with Schleusner, Worth Hinshaw, Quartapella and Connor Sweet teaming to run 8:41.94.

Country Day was paced by Marcus Woods, who took gold in the 200 (22.03) and was second in the 100 (10.64) and Max Gilbert, who won the pole vault (12-06.00).

Twan Flip was second in the long jump (21-09.50), Inyene Etuk came in second in the triple jump (41-04.00), Jack Stajos was second in the shot put (45-02.00) and in the discus (139-03.00), Brockford Allen placed second in the 400 (50.76) and Ajani Williams finished third in the 800 (2:06.32).

The Bucs won the 4×200 relay with Flip, Quentin Cooper, Woods and Brockford Allen teaming to run 1:28.47.

Country Day was also second in the 4×100 relay as Flip, Etuk, Cooper and Woods running 44.03 seconds and second in the 4×800 with Daniel Tierney, Fletcher Bartlett, Williams and Charlie Veronee finishing in 8:25.88.

Charlotte Christian’s Logan Jones won the 400 (49.58) and was second in the 200 (22.08) while Jediah Giller took gold in the 110 hurdles (15.52) and took third in the 300 hurdles (42.24) and Henry Rutledge won the long jump (22-09.00).

The Knights also won the 4×100 relay with Logan Jones, Rutledge, Ben Williams and Joshua Eboboko teaming to run 42.93

Charlotte Christian placed second in the 4×400 with Owen Cannon, Makel Bennett, Jones and Sam Korolos teams to run 3:31.65 and third in the 4×200 with Korolos, Garrett Shrader, Cannon and Bennett finishing in 1:32.81.

Jacob Godling won the high jump (5-08.00) to lead Covenant Day and David Billiard finished third in the shot put (43-02.00).