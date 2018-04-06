Sports briefs for April 6

Waxhaw golfer competes in Drive, Chip & Putt

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Cindy Song, of Waxhaw, placed fifth among girls ages 12-13 at the Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals on April 1 at Augusta National Golf Club.

Song is tutored by Dana Rader at the Ballantyne Golf Academy.

Eighty winners across the four age divisions earned a trip to Augusta National Golf Club to participate in the national finals on the eve of the Masters Tournament. The competition aired live on the Golf Channel.

“All of us at Augusta National are focused on the future of golf, and this event remains one of the most meaningful endeavors in the history of our club,” said Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament. “Our goal here is to inspire a lifelong passion for the game of golf, and if our participation helps, then we’ve accomplished our mission.”

Another ranked golfer joins Wells Fargo field

CHARLOTTE – Jason Day, who won his 11th career PGA Tour title at the Farmers Insurance Open in January, has committed to play in the Wells Fargo Championship on April 30 to May 6 at Quail Hollow Club.

Day, winner of the 2015 PGA Championship, will make his first start in the Wells Fargo Championship since 2012.

Other ranked commitments include (No.2) Justin Thomas, (No.6) Hideki Matsuyama, (No.7) Rory McIlroy, (No.8) Rickie Fowler, (No.11) Tommy Fleetwood, (No.14) Alex Noren, (No.17) Tyrell Hatton, (No.23), Kevin Kisner (No. 25), Brian Harman, (No.26) Xander Scauffele, (No.27) Francesco Molinari and (No. 30) Gary Woodland.

Players have until April 27 to commit to the Wells Fargo Championship.

Visit WellsFargoChampionship.com for details.

Charity event features

champion lacrosse teams

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Hounds are teaming with The StickWithUs Organization to support the Champions Challenge on April 7 at Sportsplex at Matthews.

The Champions Challenge has raised nearly $80,000 for the Wounded Warrior Project in four years. The event features private and public school state lacrosse champions.

“When a season is over, the public and private schools don’t play each other and people always said, ‘It would be nice if Providence Day could play Apex to see who really is the state champion.’ That’s why we called it the Champions Challenge,” StickWithUs director Mike Desmond said.

The event includes Providence Day Chargers(11:30 a.m.), Charlotte Catholic Cougars (2 p.m.) and Weddington Warriors (6 p.m.).

Visit www.stickwithus.org for details.

Myers Park baseball team

off to great start

CHARLOTTE – The Myers Park baseball team is off to a 10-1 start after a dominating week that saw the Mustangs blow out four opponents and remain tied atop the Southwestern 4A standings with Hickory Ridge.

The Mustangs (10-1, 7-1) began the week with a 9-4 win over Independence on March 27.

The following day, the Mustangs mercy ruled Garinger in a double header, beating the Wildcats 20-0 in the early afternoon game and 20-1 in the nightcap.

Three days later, the Mustangs opened the Jack Sink Memorial Spring Break tournament they annually host with a 7-1 win over Lake Norman Charter. They also defeated Charlotte Latin, 4-2, and Covenant Day 9-0.

They will have a week off before returning to action to face Rocky River (1-11) and Mallard Creek (5-7).