NFL’s McCaffrey kicks off inaugural football camp

CHARLOTTE – Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey has announced the dates and location of his inaugural youth football camp with Luke Kuechly.

The Christian McCaffrey Football ProCamp in partnership with P&G will be held on June 2 and 3 at Ardrey Kell High School.

Campers will learn fundamental football skills and have the opportunity to meet and interact with the star athletes. Each participant will receive a souvenir autograph from McCaffrey and a team photo with him.

McCaffrey will be on-site to direct the event with a selection of prep and college coaches from the area. Kuechly will be there for the camp’s “Championship Sunday.”

The camp is open to boys and girls of all skill levels in first through eighth grades. Register at www.CMCCamp.com.