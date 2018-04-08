MLL Hounds announce training camp roster

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Hounds have finalized their 39-man training camp roster in advance of the 2018 Major League Lacrosse season.

Coach Jim Stagnitta rounded out the training camp squad by adding six players from the MLL player pool: Ben McIntosh, Tyson Bell, Stephen Wierzbicki, Matthew Pratt, Daniel Ryan and Bill Milone.

Training camp ends April 15. MLL teams must submit their 25-man roster by April 16.

The Hounds open the 2018 season against the Boston Cannons at 7:30 p.m. April 21 at Memorial Stadium.

The training camp roster is as follows: