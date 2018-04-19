Mickelson enters Wells Fargo Championship

CHARLOTTE – Phil Mickelson has committed to play in the Wells Fargo Championship for the 15th time April 30 to May 6 at Quail Hollow Club.

The five-time major championship winner holds the tournament record for the most top-10 finishes with nine. These include a third-place finish in both 2007 and 2013, as well as a runner-up finish in 2010.

“We are delighted that Phil will be joining us once again as we return to Charlotte this year,” Tournament Director Gary Sobba said. “He has supported and praised our tournament throughout the years and I know he wants to add the Wells Fargo Championship to his list of career titles.”

Players have until April 27 to commit to the Wells Fargo Championship.

Visit www.WellsFargoChampionship.com for details.