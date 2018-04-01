Hounds add front office staff

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Hounds have added four new faces to the front office staff ahead of the 2018 Major League Lacrosse season.

Zachary Nagel has been added to the front office as an account executive. Nagel attended Hounds games during the inaugural season in 2012 and is a former lacrosse player at the University of North Florida. He has experience starting his own company.

Patrick Raad joins as the gameday and team operations manager. Raad served as the gameday operations intern for Orlando City SC, director of operations for FC Carolina United and a role with ISL FC.

Rachel Foxx joins the front office as the community relations manager after serving as the team director of The Foxes dance team for three years. She worked as the fundraising coordinator for The Children’s Schoolhouse and in human resources for Innovo Services Group.

Jared Allen joins the front office as the PR/content marketing manager. The New Jersey native served as the digital media intern for the Carolina Panthers. He has worked with the Charlotte 49ers athletic department, Volume Magazine and SB Nation.