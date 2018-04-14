Ardrey Kell AD earns rare credential

CHARLOTTE – Brian Knab, of Ardrey Kell High School, became a Certified Master Athletic Administrator through the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.

The honor earned him recognition at the 47th North Carolina Athletic Directors Association state conference last month in Asheville.

Knab is the only AD in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to earn the CMAA.

“Brian earned a level of national athletic administrator certification that only 4 percent of athletic directors in the country obtain,” said Sue Doran, CMS director of athletics