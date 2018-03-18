Stars commit to Wells Fargo Championship

CHARLOTTE – 2017 champion Brian Harman is among a list of early player commitments announced for the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship, scheduled for April 30- May 6 at Quail Hollow Club.

Justin Thomas, who won the 2017 PGA Championship held at Quail Hollow Club, will make his third start in the Wells Fargo Championship.

Rickie Fowler is the highest ranked past champion of the Wells Fargo Championship. His victory in 2012 was his first career win on the PGA Tour.

Other international contenders include Hideki Matsuyama, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrell Hatton, Alex Noren, Xander Schaeuffele, Francesco Molinari and Gary Woodland.

“While we are less than 50 days away from tournament week, this early group of commitments is very exciting for us as we prepare for our return to Charlotte in May,” Tournament Director Gary Sobba said. The tournament has also received commitments from past champions James Hahn (2016), J.B. Holmes (2014), Lucas Glover (2011) and Sean O’Hair (2009).

Players have until April 27 to commit to the Wells Fargo Championship.

Visit www.WellsFargoChampionship.com for ticket information.