Independence serving Irish craft beer during St. Paddy’s opener

CHARLOTTE – The fact that the Charlotte Independence kicks off its 2018 season on St. Patrick’s Day is not lost on the United Soccer League franchise.

During its season opener, the team will serve Irish craft beers from O’Hara’s brewery in County Carlow, 65 miles southwest of Dublin.

“We are delighted to be hosting our season-opener on such a national and international day of celebration,” said Jim McPhilliamy, president of Charlotte Independence. “We hope that, after they have enjoyed the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Uptown Charlotte, sports fans will head over to Matthews Sportsplex to cheer on the Charlotte Independence on the opening game of our 2018 season, which will be our best season yet.”

The team hosts Ottawa Fury FC at 7 p.m. at the Sportsplex at Matthews.