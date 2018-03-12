Harvick picks up third win

AVONDALE, Ariz. – Kevin Harvick drove his No. 4 Jimmy John’s Ford to victory lane for the third consecutive time this season to win the TicketGuardian 500 on March 11 at ISM Raceway.

Harvick, 42, took over the lead at lap 291 and held on until the end of the 312-lap race.

Chase Elliott (No. 3) finished the race in third to set the pace for Hendrick Motorsports drivers. Rookie William Byron (No. 24) led 15 laps and finished the race 12th, followed by teammates Alex Bowman (No. 88) at 13th and Jimmie Johnson (No. 48) in 14th.

Harvick has won 40 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races in his career. Nine of those came at this very track. After four races, Harvick leads Kyle Busch by 12 points to sit atop the standings.