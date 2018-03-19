Harvick not able to extend NASCAR win streak

FONTANA, Calif. – Martin Truex Jr. held off Kyle Larson to win the Auto Club 400 on March 18 at Auto Club Speedway, halting Kevin Harvick’s three-race win streak.

Harvick made contact with Larson 37 laps into the race, which pushed the No. 4 into the outside wall.

Harvick finished the race in 35th place.

“Disappointed in myself for a bone head move 2 years in a row,” Harvick tweeted after the race. “Proud of my team for another fast car and we move on.”

Jimmie Johnson led Hendrick Motorsports drivers with a ninth-place finish, followed by Alex Bowman (13th), William Byron (15th) and Chase Elliott (16th). Their position in the points standings range from 16th (Bowman) to 21st (Elliott).

Byron, though 20th overall in the standings, trails rookie points leader Darrell Wallace Jr. by only three.

