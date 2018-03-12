Flair defends title at pay-per-view

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Charlotte Flair successfully defended her SmackDown Women’s Championship by pinning Ruby Riott during the Fastlane pay-per-view March 11, but the celebration was short-lived.

That’s because after the match, the undefeated Asuka confronted Flair in the ring and challenged her to a title shot at Wrestlemania next month. That pay-per-view takes place April 8 in New Orleans.

Flair, a graduate of Providence High School, won the title defense with her figure eight submission hold.

At one point in the match, Flair caught Riott midair outside the ring and flung her into a barricade. Then Flair climbed the barricade and connected with a moonsault.

The match also featured outside interference as two members of the Riott Squad attacked Flair while the referee’s back was turned. The referee eventually ordered them back to the locker room.