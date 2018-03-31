Event features champion lacrosse teams

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Hounds are teaming with The StickWithUs Organization to support the Champions Challenge on April 7 at Sportsplex at Matthews.

The Champions Challenge has raised nearly $80,000 for the Wounded Warrior Project in four years. The event features private and public school state lacrosse champions.

“When a season is over, the public and private schools don’t play each other and people always said, ‘It would be nice if Providence Day could play Apex to see who really is the state champion.’ That’s why we called it the Champions Challenge,” StickWithUs director Mike Desmond said.

The event includes Providence Day Chargers, Charlotte Catholic Cougars and Weddington Warriors.

The schedule is as follows:

11:30 a.m. -Nichols School Vikings, NY vs. Providence Day Chargers.

2 p.m. -Charlotte Catholic Cougars vs. Oceanside Collegiate Sharks, S.C.

4 p.m. – Salesianum School Sallies, DE vs. Christ School Greenies.

6 p.m. – Weddington Warriors vs. Middle Creek Mustangs.

7:45 p.m. -Featured speaker.

8:15 p.m. -Apex Cougars vs Lake Norman Wildcats.

Visit www.stickwithus.org for details.