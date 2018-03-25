Eli Young Band to perform at NASCAR race

CONCORD – The platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated Eli Young Band will kick off pre-race festivities for the Coca-Cola 600 on May 27 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The concert takes place just hours before the stars of NASCAR compete in racing’s only 600-mile event. It is free with the purchase of any Coca-Cola 600 race ticket.

“The Coca-Cola 600 has been one of the world’s biggest NASCAR races for as long as I can remember,” said lead vocalist Mike Eli, noting they were going to say thanks to the troops.

Call 800-455-3267 or visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com for details.