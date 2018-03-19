Daly among leaders at TYGA golf tourney

ARCHDALE – Clinton Daly, of Charlotte, tied for sixth place at the second Tarheel Youth Golf Association Archdale-Trinity Chamber Junior Open on March 18 at Holly Ridge Golf Links.

Daly sat at an even par 72 in the first round and finished three over par in the second round for a total of 147, three strokes behind the leader.

Charlotte residents Zane Sullivan and Drew Hackett tied for ninth place with a two-day total of 149.

Others in the 63-player field were Charlotte residents Jack Hart, Collin Browning, Minor Hinson, Gibby Shea, Alex Rubino, Parker Shimp and Ben Diskin; Monroe resident Karsten Shields; Matthews resident Luke Gossert; and Pineville resident Mitchell Tanis.