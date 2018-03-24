CLT Independence adds to backline, offense

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Independence signed defender Henry Kalungi and forward Éamon Zayed, the USL team announced March 23.

Kalungi enters his fourth season with the Independence, previously appearing in 68 games with 5,538 minutes. The 30-year-old Rock Hill resident started 27 games last year.

“Henry is so much a part of the history of our group and the successes we’ve had, so it’s good to have him back,” said Independence Head Coach Mike Jeffries. “He clearly knows what is expected and has been a stalwart defender in the league for a number of years. It’s a real positive addition bringing him back.”

Zayed comes to the Independence from Indy Eleven (USL), where he scored 26 goals over 59 games in two seasons. Zayed, 34, gives the team a scoring threat.

“[Zayed] has an excellent goal-scoring record,” Jeffries said. “He’s a guy that is clever in and around the box.”

Charlotte Independence plays Toronto FC II at 7 p.m. March 24 at the Sportsplex at Matthews.

Visit charlotteindependence.com or call 704-206-1515 for tickets.