CCDS’ Miller racking up college offers

CHARLOTTE — A difficult decision is getting more difficult by the week for Charlotte Country Day School football player Triston Miller.

But that is a good thing for the 6-foot-5, 260-pound Miller.

As Miller was preparing for his junior season last August, the rising senior didn’t have any scholarship offers. But that slowly changed as schools became more interested in the offensive tackle.

What started as a trickle last fall became a surge entering 2018 as Miller now has 15 scholarships offers — including four ACC offers and three SEC offers — and it is likely that that list will continue to grow. Miller said he is looking to narrow his list in the near future and then take his allotted official visits.

“Triston’s dream is to play Division I football and I fully support that,” said Country Day football coach Drew Witman. “This (recruiting) is tough for any kid. I want to be able to help him in this recruiting process. He can’t go to 15 schools, he can only go to one. He has been humble about it.”

Interest from some of the top football programs in the country surged in part when Miller started playing more on the offensive line last fall. Twelve of Miller’s current 15 offers came after his junior season ended.

“It really started to heat up in the middle of last season,” Miller said. “It’s been kind of hectic. I used to be really down because I wasn’t getting a whole lot of interest from colleges. But now, colleges are coming at me fast. But that is a good problem.”

Miller has taken several unofficial visits, including trips to Duke, North Carolina, Wake Forest, Tennessee and Georgia Tech. Mille said he will sign during the early signing period. He said playing far from Charlotte is not a concern and that Arkansas is on his short list for an official visit.

“I probably am going to visit Arkansas,” Miller said. “It’s a big-time program with history. Location really doesn’t matter, but I do want to play in one of the bigger conferences.”

Miller starts on both sides of the football at Country Day but it is pass protection and run-blocking that he likes best.

“You have to have a tough mind-set to play on the offensive line,” Miller said. “You have to be smart and know the plays, and the correct blocks. That is what I like about it. I feel offense is tougher than defense because there is more that goes into it at this level. I prefer a more smash-mouth offense.”

Witman said Miller has become a leader not only on the football team but also around the school’s campus.

“Triston is a quiet giant,” Witman said. “He is a very humble kid and he has a great support system. I have challenged him to be a leader because kids are going to follow him whether he wants them to or not. When you are 6-5, 260 at Country Day, kids are going to follow you. He has come a long way from being a tall shy kid to now filling out and becoming a man. He has done a great job of embracing being a leader to our young kids as well as his teammates in his age group.”

Miller started playing football in elementary school and he knew by his sophomore that he wanted to play college football. Miller stood at 6-3, 230 his sophomore season.

“I used to play basketball but the physicality of football drew me more towards the game,” Miller said. “I just love playing the game.”