Another ranked golfer joins Wells Fargo field

CHARLOTTE – Jason Day, who won his 11th career PGA Tour title at the Farmers Insurance Open in January, has committed to play in the Wells Fargo Championship on April 30 to May 6 at Quail Hollow Club.

Day, winner of the 2015 PGA Championship, will make his first start in the Wells Fargo Championship since 2012.

Other ranked commitments include (No.2) Justin Thomas, (No.6) Hideki Matsuyama, (No.7) Rory McIlroy, (No.8) Rickie Fowler, (No.11) Tommy Fleetwood, (No.14) Alex Noren, (No.17) Tyrell Hatton, (No.23), Kevin Kisner (No. 25), Brian Harman, (No.26) Xander Scauffele, (No.27) Francesco Molinari and (No. 30) Gary Woodland.

Players have until April 27 to commit to the Wells Fargo Championship.

