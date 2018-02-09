So. Meck boys, Myers Park girls win swim regionals

CHARLOTTE – South Mecklenburg High took a big step toward a fourth-straight Class 4A Swimming and Diving state championship when the Sabres won the boys’ NCHSAA 2018 4A West Regional Swimming Meet on Feb. 2 at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center.

South Meck won the 17-team boys regional with 393 points. Myers Park was second with 345 points while Providence High was third with 306 points. Providence’s Teddy Perelli was a double winner as the senior won the 200 IM (1:52.45) and the 100 backstroke (51.04).

South Meck won just one boys’ event when Ethan Foster won the diving event but the Sabres used quality depth to rack up points in most of the events.

“The state meet is real competitive and we are a young team,” South Meck head coach Leslie Berens said. “But we are going to go and swim our hearts out.”

The Myers Park girls swimming and dive team won the girls’ regional with 428.8 points while Hough took second with 378.5 points. The South Meck girls finished third with 353 points.

Janie Smith led the Myers Park girls with victories in the 100 butterfly (56.13) and the 50 free (23.80). Smith was also on the girls’ winning 200 free and 200 medley relay teams.

“I don’t think the Myers Park girls have won the regional in 20-plus years,” Myers Park head coach Mimi Goudes said. “This is like a once-in-a-lifetime team. We have a great group of young women that are so focused. Janie has really turned it on this year, and it has been an amazing thing to watch.”

South Meck senior Sinclair Larson won the girls 200 IM in 2:03.18 and the 100 backstroke in 54.71. Larson was also on the Sabres’ 400 free relay that posted a winning time of 3:29.70. The Sabres’ Ellie Marquardt won the 200 free in 1:50.89 and the 500 free in 4:58.77. She was also on South Meck’s winning 400 free relay team.

“Sinclair and Ellie are outstanding swimmers and they won both of their events,” Berens said. “I’m looking forward to see what they can do at the state championships.”

4A West Regional Swimming and Diving Champions

Girls 200 Medley Relay – Myers Park (Claire Russell, Liza Whitmire, Janie Smith, Emma Walker), 1:43.68

Boys 200 Medley Relay – Ardrey Kell (Josh Fletcher, Jack Valiquette, Jason Lee, Austin Cummings), 1:36.58

Girls 200 Freestyle – Ellie Marquardt, South Meck, 1:50.89

Boys 200 Freestyle – William Gambill, North Meck, 1:41.89

Girls 200 IM – Sinclair Larson, South Meck, 2:03.18

Boys 200 IM – Teddy Perelli, Providence, 1:52.45

Girls 50 Free – Janie Smith, Myers Park, 23.80

Boys 50 Free – Charles Clickner, Myers Park, 21.60

Girls Diving – Olivia Tarpley, Hough, 452.25

Boys Diving – Ethan Foster, South Meck, 483.30

Girls 100 Butterfly – Janie Smith, Myers Park, 56.13

Boys 100 Butterfly – Ethan Schneider, Hough, 50.77

Girls 100 Freestyle – Spencer Sheridan, Myers Park, 52.55

Boys 100 Freestyle – Thomas Svane-From, Providence, 47.19

Girls 500 Freestyle – Ellie Marquardt, South Meck, 4:58.77

Boys 500 Freestyle – William Gambill, North Meck, 4:35.22

Girls 200 Free Relay – Myers Park (Janie Smith, Spencer Sheridan, Emma Walker, Liza Whitmire), 1:36.13

Boys 200 Freestyle Relay – Myers Park (Charles Clickner, Brandon Pieroni, Cameron Miller, Jack Walker), 1:27.93

Girls 100 Backstroke – Sinclair Larson, South Meck, 54.71

Boys 100 Backstroke – Teddy Perelli, Providence, 51.04

Girls 100 Breaststroke – Lillian Higgs, Hough, 1:03.29

Boys 100 Breaststroke – Markus Wennborg, Hopewell, 57.63

Girls 400 Free Relay – South Meck (Katie Rauch, Claudia Barnett, Sinclair Larson, Ellie Marquardt), 3:29.70

Boys 400 Free Relay – Ardrey Kell (Jason Lee, Austin Cummings, Jack Valiquette, Josh Fletcher), 3:10.08