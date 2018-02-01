Sabres sweep So. Meck 7 swimming, diving meet

By Andrew Stark

CHARLOTTE – South Meck won 14 of the 24 events to dominate the So. Meck 7 swimming and diving championship, which was held Jan. 12 at the Mecklenburg Aquatic Club.

Three schools – Berry, Harding and Olympic – competed in the event, but only had one performer place in the top five with Olympic’s Jamison Rzepecki taking gold medals in both the 200-meter freestyle and 500 freestyle events.

South Meck’s Sinclair Larson set two new meet records – winning the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke in record pace. Teammate Jacob Rauch set a new meet record in the boys 200 individual medley.

Below is a breakdown of every race, including the winner and top-five finishers in the event:

Girls 200-yard medley relay:

Winner: South Meck (Sinclair Larson, Katie Rauch, Reagan Johnson and Claudia Barnett)

Runners up: Ardrey Kell, Providence, South Meck “B” and Providence “B”

Boys 200 medley relay

Winner: South Meck (Wesley Barnett, Garrett Boone, Jacob Rauch and Valence Washington)

Runners up: Ardrey Kell, Providence, South Meck “B” and Providence “B”

Girls 200 freestyle

Winner Rauch, South Meck

Runners up: Lexie Handlin, Ardrey Kell (second), Ella Venal, South Meck (third), Rhiannon Wozny, Providence (fourth) and Brynn Martinson, South Meck (fifth)

Boys 200 freestyle

Winner: Jamison Rzepecki, Olympic

Runners up: Boone, South Meck (second), Josh Fletcher, Ardrey Kell (third), Mason Harding, Providence (fourth) and Beckett Stillman, South Meck (fifth)

Girls 200 individual medley

Winner: Larson, South Meck. *Larson’s time of 2 minutes, 5.88 seconds set a new So. Meck 7 conference meet record.

Runners up: Johnson, South Meck (second), Laura Davis, Providence (third), Felicia Li, Providence (fourth), Savannah Boone, South Meck (fifth)

Boys 200 individual medley

Winner: Rauch, South Meck. *Rauch’s time of 1 minute, 54.39 seconds set a new So. Meck 7 conference meet record

Runners up: Teddy Perrelli, Providence (second), Conall Monahan, Providence (third), Jack Valiquette, Ardrey Kell (fourth) and Wesley Barnett, South Meck (fifth)

Girls 50 freestyle

Spina, Ardrey Kell

Runners up: Claudia Barnett, South Meck (second), Anna Zagora, Ardrey Kell (third), Grace Brahsear, South Meck (fourth) and Lily Siemasko, Providence (fifth)

Boys 50 freestyle

Winner: Thomas Svane-From, South Meck

Runners up: Washington, South Meck (second), Austin Cummings, Ardrey Kell (third), Ty Vendal, South Meck (fourth) and Greg Hommes, South Meck (fifth)

Girls 1-meter diving

Winner: Abby Mastrantoni, Ardrey Kell

Runners up: Berkley Proctor, Providence (second), Tenley Nystrom, South Meck (third), Morgan Brouse, Providence (fourth) and Macey Morton, South Meck (fifth)

Boys 1-meter diving

Winner: Luke Foster, South Meck

Runners up: Ethan Foster, South Meck (second), David Shuster, Ardrey Kell (third), Colton Bradshaw, Providence (fourth) and Zeph Anderson, Providence (fifth)

Girls 100 butterfly

Winner: Sarah DiPangrazio, Providence

Runners up: Hangyas, Ardrey Kell (second), Laney Clodfelter, South Meck (third), Haley Robinson, South Meck (fourth) and Sreshta Ravi, Providence (fifth)

Boys 100 butterfly

Winner: Jason Lee, Ardrey Kell

Runners up: Mason Harding, Providence (second), Sam Cahan, South Meck (third), Devin Blake, Providence (fourth) and Logan Robinson, South Meck (fifth)

Girls 100 freestyle

Winner: Claudia Barnett, South Meck

Runners up: Spina, Ardrey Kell, Lene Garrison, Providence (third), Catherine Motsinger, South Meck (fourth)) and Zagora, Ardrey Kell (fifth)

Boys 100 freestyle

Winner: Boone, South Meck

Runners up: Svane-From, Providence (second), Washington, South Meck (third), Vendal, South Meck (fourth) and Hommes, South Meck (fifth)

Girls 500 freestyle

Winner: Laura Davis, Providence

Runners up: Wozny, Providence (second), Martinson, South Meck (third), Ella Vendal, South Meck (fourth) and Clodfelter, South Meck (fifth)

Boys 500 freestyle

Winner: Rzepecki, Olympic

Runners up: Lee, Ardrey Kell (second), Mark Hopkins, Providence (third), Jack Neilson (South Meck) and John Crew, South Meck (fifth)

Girls 200 freestyle relay

Winner: South Meck (Martinson, Brashear, Lily Nessen and Reagan Johnson)

Runners up: South Meck “B”, Ardrey Kell, Providence, Providence “B”

Boys 200 freestyle relay

Winner: South Meck (Ty Vendal, Hommes, Lucien Grillet and Haywood Ferguson)

Runners up: Ardrey Kell, Providence, South Meck “B” and Providence “B”

Girls 100 backstroke

Winner: Larson, South Meck *Larson’s time of 57.77 seconds set a new So. Meck 7 conference meet record.

Runners up: Handlin, Ardrey Kell (second), Rauch, South Meck (third), DiPangrazio, Providence (fourth) and Robinson, South Meck (fifth)

Boys 100 backstroke

Winner: Fletcher, Ardrey Kell

Runners up: Perelli, Providence (second), Barnett, South Meck (third), Sean Teague, Ardrey Kell (fourth) and Robinson, South Meck (fifth)

Girls 100 breastroke

Winner: Milia, Ardrey Kell

Runners up: Johnson, South Meck (second), Lily Sanocki, Providence (third), Hangyas, Ardrey Kell (fourth) and Li, Providence (fifth)

Boys 100 breaststroke

Winner: Rauch, South Meck

Runners up: Valiquette, Ardrey Kell (second), Grillet, South Meck (third), Monahan, Providence (fourth) and Ataberk Celasun, Providence (fifth)

Girls 400 freestyle relay

Winner: South Meck (Sinclair, Martinson, Barnett and Rauch).

Runners up: Ardrey Kell, Providence, South Meck “B” and Providence “B”

Boys 400 freestyle relay

Winner: South Meck (Washington, Boone, Rauch and Barnett)

Runners up: Ardrey Kell, Providence, South Meck “B” and Providence “B”

Final team scores

Girls

Winner: South Meck (702.5 points)

Runners up: Providence (617), Ardrey Kell (546.5), Olympic (125) and Berry (115)

Boys

Winner: South Meck (689.5 points)

Runners up: Providence (596.5), Ardrey Kell (500), Olympic (172), Berry (67) and Harding (36)