Field tops Providence Day coaching ranks

Brian Field was in kindergarten when his father, Wes Field, took him to his first Providence Day School basketball game in the early 1980s. The opponent that night was Charlotte Latin.

Almost three decades later, Field made Providence Day history against that same Charlotte Latin basketball program.

Field became Providence Day’s all-time winningest boys’ basketball coach on Jan. 26 with his 223rd win after the Chargers defeated Latin 93-80. Field has led Providence Day to at least 20 victories in the last six seasons.

With the basketball season hitting the home stretch, Field said he was more focused on the Chargers than breaking the school record for wins.

“It’s funny because it wasn’t that big of a deal,” Field said. “But people started talking about it. We are in the middle of the conference season and that is what I was focused on. It was great around campus because people were excited about it, and that means a lot. But I was just worried about getting ready for the next conference game.”

Field attended Providence Day School for 13 years before graduating in 1994. Field played basketball for the Chargers and he was a team captain his senior year before going on to Sewanee: The University of the South, where he lettered four years in basketball.

After graduation from Sewanee, Field started his coaching and teaching career in Alabama but he returned to Providence Day two years later as the assistant boys’ basketball coach and a teacher. He became the head coach in 2006, replacing Dave Carrier. Field played for Carrier and the late Dave Price while at Providence Day.

“Those are two guys that are mentors of mine,” Field said. “Coach Carrier and I still talk every week. He is one of my best friends in the world. It was special because this is one of the best places in the world. It was against Charlotte Latin that the record was broken, so it was neat to see everything come full circle.”

Field said the support of the administration, faculty, students and alumni of the school has helped make the basketball program a success.

“This is a place that I love tremendously. My wife works here, my sister works here,” Field said. “To be able to coach at a place like this has always been a dream of mine. I feel very fortunate. I have had great players come through the program and I have had great assistant coaches. That has been a big part of our success.”

Providence Day is 21-9 overall and 6-1 in conference play after the 81-65 victory Jan. 30 over Charlotte Christian, which gave the Chargers a share of the conference lead. Providence Day has won five straight games.

“I think we are headed in the right direction,” Field said. “I feel like we are committed to guarding on the defensive end and we are generating some offense off of our defense, which is great. We are healthy and our attitude is great. I really like where we are right now headed down the stretch.”