Cuthbertson dominates city championship meet

WAXHAW – The Cuthbertson High girls indoor track team may be peaking at the right time.

Thanks to a 1-2-3 finish in the 3,200-meter run and victories in two relays, Cuthbertson easily won the girls division at the Charlotte City Track Championships on Feb. 3. Cuthbertson totaled 171.5 points to win the event while Ardrey Kell High was a distant second with 57 points. Butler took fourth with 27 points.

The Cuthbertson boys track team also took home the city championship trophy as they edged Ardrey Kell 73-68. Parkwood was a close third with 65 points, while Butler took fourth with 37 points.

The Cuthbertson girls will look to defend its Class 3A Indoor Track Championships title Saturday in Winston-Salem. Cuthbertson head track coach Dustin Allen said the state meet will be a wide-open affair.

“Everybody came out and had a great day,” Allen said of the sweep of the city meet. “Everybody came out and performed and we are now getting ready for Saturday. It’s going to be awesome on Saturday and we are trying to stay laser-focused. Everybody needs to be focused and ready to compete.”

Senior Sarah LaTour cruised to a first-place finish in the 3,200 when the North Carolina State signee crossed in 11:36.88. Freshmen Madeline Hill (11:42.31) and Kaitlyn St. Hilaire (12:28. 30) finished in second and third place, respectively.

Cuthbertson also racked up big points in the 1,000-meter run as LaTour won the event in a time of 3:01.24. Freshmen Hill (3:12.76) and Leah Helms (3:14.00) took third and fourth, respectively for the Cavaliers. Helms won the 1,600-meter run in a time of 5:32.70.

“Anytime you can get Sarah on the track, it is fun to watch,” Allen said.

Dahlia Cutler also turned in a strong performance in the 300-meter dash with a winning time of 41.39 while teammate MacKenzie Townsend took third in 43.26.

Aubrie Farwell (1:21.04) and Florah Henry (1:22.00) took second and third in the 500-meter run for 14 points for the Cavaliers. Ardrey Kell senior Taylor Arthur won the event in a time of 1:20.31.

The Cuthbertson girls also picked up 20 points with victories in the 4×400 relay and the 4×800 relay. The 4×400 relay team of Farwell, Townsend, Henry and Cutler set a new school record and ran the fourth best time in the state this season with a winning time of 4:07.34.

The 4×800 relay team of Hill, Helms, St. Hilaire and Charlotte Sperry won the relay with a time of 10:17.04.

The Cuthbertson boys’ took first in the 4×800 relay when the team of Daniel Chavez, Paris Wortham, Kyle Stamper and Walker Lezotte finished with a 8:28. 79. The Cavaliers 4×400 relay team of Bradon Black, Chavez, Ashton Spangler and Aidan McNally finished second in the event and set a new school record with a 3:30.46.

“The boys are peaking at the right time,” Allen said.

Charlotte City Track Championship Winners

Boys 55-meters — Jeremiah Talbert, Unattached, 6.52. Girls 55-meters — Jasmine Brown, Unattached, 7.36 Boys 300-meters — Jeremiah Talbert, Unattached, 35.08 Girls 300-meters — Dahlia Cutler, Cuthbertson, 41.39 Boys 500-meters — Edwin Anderson, Butler, 1:07.98 Girls 500-meters — Taylor Arthur, Ardrey Kell, 1:20.31 Boys 1,000-meters — Lukis Paul, Sun Valley, 2:42.20 Girls 1,000-meters — Sarah LaTour, Cuthbertson, 3:01.24 Boys 1,600-meters — Connor White, Unattached, 4:36.17 Girls 1,600 meters — Leah Helms, Cuthbertson, 5:32.79 Boys 3,200-meters — Daniel Similton, Unattached, 10:10.12 Girls 3,200-meters — Sarah LaTour, Cuthbertson, 11:36.88 Boys 55-meter hurdles — Devine Drummond, Independence, 7.97 Girls 55-meter hurdles — Genesis Hendrix, East Meck, 9.12 Boys 4×200 Relay — Berry, 1:33.44 Girls 4×200 Relay — Rocky River, 1:44.59 Boys 4×400 Relay — Butler, 3:30.18 Girls 4×400 Relay — Cuthbertson, 4:07.34 Boys 4×800 Relay — Cuthbertson, 8:28.79 Girls 4×800 Relay — Cuthbertson, 10:17.04 Boys High Jump — Jason Pugh, Midas Track Club (S.C.), 6-0 Girls High Jump — Destiny Gayton, Anson, 5-0 Boys Pole Vault — Marcus Hesske, Parkwood, 12-0 Girls Pole Vault — Charlotte Sperry, Cuthbertson, 6-6 Boys Long Jump — Scott McClendon, Forest Hills, 21-0 Girls Long Jump — Hassani Burris, Ashbrook, 17-6.50 Boys Triple Jump — Tyler Lewis, Parkwood, 41-9.50 Girls Triple Jump — Hassani Burris, Ashbrook, 38-1.50