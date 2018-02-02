Local track stars excel at elite meet

WINSTON-SALEM – North Carolina State cross country and track signee and the Cuthbertson High senior Sarah LaTour had another big weekend on the track at the RHFit Pro High School Invitational at JDL Fast Track.

LaTour won the 1,000-meter run Jan. 26 in a time of 2:57.82 and the next morning the Cavaliers senior finished fourth in the 1,600-meter run in the Elite Division. The Elite Division was an invitation-only event at the RHFit Pro High School Invitational.

LaTour’s winning time in the 1,000 was the 11th fastest girls’ indoor time in North Carolina history and is the 18th fastest time recorded in the country this year. LaTour raced the 1,000 after 10 p.m. and then had to turn around and race the elite 1,600 the next morning.

“She had a great race (1000),” said Cuthbertson track coach Dustin Allen. “She was kind of racing the clock because she was a good four seconds ahead of the next girl. If she had some competition to push her, I think she could have got that time even lower.”

In the 1,600 Elite Race, LaTour finished just ahead of Weddington High’s Sarah Bechtel and Parkwood High’s Anna Bristle, who finished in fifth and sixth place, respectively. Bechtel crossed in 5:12.18 while Bristle posted a time of 5:12.78.

“Sarah pushed herself pretty hard the night (Friday) before and I think that affected her (on Saturday),” Allen said. “It was great competition in that race.”

Allen said it is a big honor to be invited to an Elite Division event.

“To get invited to the elite races, the guys at the meet pick the top girls and boys in the state,” Allen said. “They also invited some kids from the Washington D.C. area, Georgia, Florida and states like that. It’s the best kids around.”

Marvin Ridge’s Isabel Crandall won the pole vault in the regular meet with a vault of 11-0 while teammate Kamryn Henderson finished second in the shot put with a throw of 40-5.5. The Mavericks’ Myles Hunt took third in the triple jump with a leap of 42-8.

Myers Park’s Marshall Williamson took second in the boys’ 3,200-meter run with a time of 9:34.40 while teammate Jack Choiniere set a school record in the shot put with a fourth-place finish in the event after a throw of 49-7.25.

Providence High’s Seth Rabinowitz won the boys’ pole vault with a 14-6. Sarah Parrish took second in the 1,600 (5:13.95) and third in the 1,000 (3:03.37). Izzy Linz took fourth in the girls’ high jump with a 5-0 mark.

Providence Day’s Olivia Hess took third in the 55-meter dash in a time of 7:14.

Weddington’s boys and girls also turned in solid performances last weekend.

Emerson Douds took second in the boys’ 300-meter dash with a 34.81 while teammate Doug Dracon finished next in fourth place with a 35.18. Kyle Durham took fourth in the boys’ 1,000 (2:35.07) and fourth in the 1,600 (4:27.31).

For the Weddington girls, Elizabeth Starkie finished in fifth in the 1,000 in 3:06.48 while teammate Anna Brown finished in fifth in the 3,200 in 11:33.01.Riley Felts won the pole vault with a vault of 12-0.