Catholic wins girls’ 3A swim title

CARY – Charlotte Catholic’s Julia Menkhaus was named the Most Valuable Performer on Feb. 8 after winning four events to help lead the girls to the Class 3A NCHSAA Swimming and Diving Championships title.

Marvin Ridge finished second with 240 points while Weddington finished in fourth place.

Menkhaus was a double winner after winning the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke in Class 3A record-setting times. The senior was also on Catholic’s state championship-winning 200 medley and 400 free relay teams.

Menkhaus won the 100 fly in 53:84 and she crossed first in the 100 back in a time of 53:70. She teamed with Juliet Miechkowski, Madeline Menkhaus and Alina Stout to win the 200-medley relay in a record-setting time of 1:45.46. The 400-free relay team of Julia Menkhaus, Madeline Menkhaus, Victoria Dichak and Olwyn Bartis won the event in 3:28.43.

Weddington’s Katie Corbi won the 50 free. She was on the winning 200-free relay team with Maddy Flickinger, Amelia Kudela and Kelsey Tolchin.

Parkwood’s Kaylee Hamblin won the 100 breaststroke in a time of 1:03.08.