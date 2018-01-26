Sports briefs for Jan. 26

Catholic standout is Air Force track captain

CHARLOTTE – Former Charlotte Catholic basketball standout Robbie Anderson has been named a team captain of the track team at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Anderson is a senior at the AFA majoring in political science. He is a 2014 graduate of Charlotte Catholic.

Anderson, whose older sister Ryann graduated from the Air Force Academy in 2016, has been on a 4×100 relay team that has won three-straight Mountain West Outdoor Championships. Two of those relay teams – 2016 and 2017 – qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

The 2016 4×100 relay was the first Air Force Academy relay team to ever qualify for the NCAA Outdoor Championships. Anderson ran the third leg that set an academy record in the event that year.

Anderson also is on the 4×200 relay team and he competes in the 60, 100 and 200-meter dashes. After graduation, Anderson’s plans include becoming an intelligence officer.

Providence High, Myers Park athletes qualify for state track meet

CHARLOTTE – The follwing Providence High athletes have set qualifying times for the Class 4A Indoor Track Championships, which will be held next month:

Seth Rabinowitz (12) pole vault, 13-6; Aidan Siedman (11) pole vault, 11-6; Joey Jegier (12) shot put, 53-.05: Nimeesha Coleman (10) 500,1:19; Izzy Linz (10) high jump,5-0; Paris McGill (11) shot put, 33-4.5; Danielle Ortiz (12) shot put, 32-6.25; Sara Parrish (12) 1000, 3:06; Girls 4×200 relay, Zaria Dunlap, Maggie McCarter, Nimeesha Coleman and Ariana Rivera; and Girls 4×400, Zaria Dunlap, Ella Foster-Mainwearing, Nimeesha Coleman and Ariana Rivera.

The following Myers Park track athletes have set qualifying times for the meet as well. They include Marshall Williamson Sr., 1600, 4:28.48; Michael Ly Sr., 1600, 4:29.05; Jack Choiniere Sr., shot put, 49’3″; Miles Grant Jr., high jump 6-2; Greg Mitchell Sr., High Jump 6-0; and Boys’ 4×800 relay, Addie Renner Jr., 55 hurdles 8.66, long jump 17-5.5″ (school record), high Jump 5-7.

Dick’s sponsors tourney

CHARLOTTE – DICK’S Sporting Goods has partnered with the Wells Fargo Championship as the tournament’s official ticket retail outlet.

Fans can buy tickets at any of the 11 DICK’S Sporting Goods locations and the two Golf Galaxy locations in the metro Charlotte area through April 27.

The Wells Fargo Championship will be held April 30 to May 6 at Quail Hollow Club. Visiting www.WellsFar goChampionship.com or by calling 704-554-8101 for details.