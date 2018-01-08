Six residents make all-state golf teams

SOUTHERN PINES – Six youth from Charlotte made the 2017 North Carolina All-State Golf Teams by the Tarheel Youth Golf Association and the Carolinas Golf Association.

The N.C. All-State Teams honor those junior golfers who had the most success in amateur and junior golf events at the local, state, regional and national levels over the past 12 months.

• 2017 N.C. Girls’ All-State Golf Teams – Michelle Harn made the second team. Nina Kouchi and Alexis Sudjianto made the third team.

• 2017 N.C. Boys’ All-State Golf Teams – Graham Chase, Thomas Eubanks and Narayan Mohan made the third team.

Boys and girls must have played in a minimum of five TYGA N.C. ranking events in the past year to be eligible for the honor. The awards were determined by a combination of each player’s scoring differential and the total points earned in the rankings events.