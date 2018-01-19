Renner reaching new heights

CHARLOTTE – Myers Park High track athlete Addie Renner won’t graduate from high school until 2019, but the junior already has a college victory under her belt.

Renner recently beat a field of college high jumpers at the JDL College New Year Kickoff on Jan. 7 in Winston-Salem with a jump of 5-feet, 9.25 inches. The other eight jumpers were all on college teams and the second-place finisher recorded a jump of 5-1.

Renner’s mark vaulted the 6-foot-2 junior into third place in North Carolina indoor girls’ high school history and is the second-best jump by a high school indoor high jumper in the country this year.

Renner has already qualified for the upcoming Class 4A State Indoor Track Championships in the event, and she will jump for another championship in March at the New Balance Indoor Championships in New York City. The New Balance meet attracts over 3,500 male and female high school athletes from across the country.

Myers Park assistant track coach Tony Dai said Renner’s performance turned a lot of heads at the JDL meet.

“Her first attempt at it, she got a little hasty and she hit the bar on the way up,” Dai said. “The next one, she absolutely crushed it and went right over the bar. It was an awesome feeling. There were lots of people at the college meet that came by and were congratulating her. It was a good day.”

Renner went to a track camp at the University of North Carolina last December and she said that experience helped her at the JDL meet earlier this year.

“It gave me confidence,” Renner said. “It was pretty awesome to clear that mark. I’ve jumped well so far and I think I can keep improving.”

Renner competed in track in the seventh grade when she ran the hurdles and she started high jumping as a freshman. She won the high jump event at six track meets last spring as a sophomore before finishing third at the 2017 Class 4A Outdoor Track Championships.

“The first time I ever jumped in a meet as a freshman I cleared 4-8,” Renner said. “At the end of the outdoor season as a freshman I cleared 5-4. My sophomore year in the indoor season, I jumped 5-8 at the conference meet. I have done a lot of strength training and I have a lot more power.”

Dai said Renner is a once-in-a-career athlete that coaches dream about.

“Addie has every single thing you would want from an athlete as a coach,” Dai said. “She is truly a special athlete. She is very coachable. The sky is the limit and she is going to be a very, very special athlete the rest of her high school career and, hopefully, in college.”

Dai said Renner has the potential to jump even higher.

“Six feet is the goal and we think she can do it,” Dai said. “It’s a process. High jumping is a very technical sport. There are 12 things you have to think about before you even jump over the bar. Mastering that takes time, but she has put in the time and you can see the results from her jumps.”

Renner also competes in the hurdles and long jump. Dai said that is a plus for the Mustangs.

“She is willing to do whatever is necessary to help the team,” Dai said. “Long jumping, she has done it three or four times and she has one of the top jumps in the state right now. That tells you what a great athlete she is and how hard she works.”