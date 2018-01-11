Providence star gets into Hall of Fame

CARY – The North Carolina Swimming Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2018 inductees, including Providence High School star Jilen Siroky.

In 1996, at age 14, Jilen competed at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Atlanta and made the U.S. Olympic Team for the Atlanta Olympic Games in the 200-meter breaststroke. She was the youngest of the more than 650 members of the 1996 U.S. Olympic Team.

She finished 15th overall in Atlanta in the 200-meter breaststroke. Her state record in that event stood until 2017. She was also national champion in the 200 breaststroke that same year.

Jilen made the U.S. 1998 World Cup Team and also competed in the 2000 Olympic Trials.

She led Providence High to three state titles. She was named All-City, All-Conference, All-State and All-American during her sophomore, junior and senior seasons at Providence.

Jilen set new conference records in the 100-yard breaststroke and 200-yard individual medley. She was named team MVP her junior and senior years. In 2000, her senior year, she was named Charlotte Swimmer of the Year.

After graduating from Providence, Jilen attended the University of Notre Dame and was a varsity swimmer for the Fighting Irish. Jilen now lives in Chicago.

Other inductees are Hill Carrow, Frank Comfort, Eugene Godsoe and Chip Peterson.

The induction ceremony starts at 7:30 p.m. April 14 in Cary. Tickets cost $50 at https://ncshof.eventbrite.com.